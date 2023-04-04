ChartSwap Appoints Health Tech Executive Nate Kelly as President

Kelly, a veteran Healthcare IT Executive, to lead operations of the Health Information Exchange platform

HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartSwap, a secure business-to-business (B2B) health information exchange platform, today announced the appointment of Nate Kelly as President, where he will oversee ChartSwap's day-to-day operations.

"Nate is a leader in healthcare technology with over two decades of experience scaling SaaS companies and developing valuable partnerships," said Vince Cole, CEO of parent company Ontellus. "I am confident in his ability to propel ChartSwap's mission of revolutionizing the way personal health information is transmitted and believe he will be a huge asset as we embark on our next phase of exciting growth."

A seasoned health tech executive, Kelly most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Hospital IQ, a healthcare IT SaaS company focused on improving hospitals' capacity to serve patients. In his role, Kelly built a sales and business development team, which was responsible for driving a significant increase in qualified pipeline and record growth over the past two years. Additionally, he successfully managed the lead generation, direct sales, channel management, sales operations, clinical executive, and software demonstration teams.

"I have long admired ChartSwap's industry-leading technology and was excited by its recent growth under the Ontellus umbrella," said Kelly. "I look forward to continuing to enhance the platform's efficiency for our customers on both sides of the medical record retrieval process."

Prior to Hospital IQ, Kelly held several executive positions at Cerner, a health information technology services, devices, and hardware company. His roles included Vice President of Health Networks and Senior Director and General Manager of Health System Operations, where he was responsible for all business activities across these verticals.

Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Missouri. He has received a certificate in healthcare leadership from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Kelly also services the community as an advisory board member for the University of Missouri Gordon E. Crosby MBA program and as a board member for Adoption & Beyond, a not-for-profit adoption agency.

About ChartSwap

ChartSwap is a cloud-based, secure business-to-business (B2B) record exchange platform that is specifically designed to streamline information exchange related to health information management and electronic health records (EHRs). The ChartSwap network includes over 190,000 national physician groups, hospital systems, billing and RCM vendors – as well as 95% of the nation's legal requestors (lawyers, record vendors, insurers, etc). ChartSwap continues to grow its provider network – branching out across the medical and business community to offer the most advanced, easy-to-use record exchange software in the nation. ChartSwap was acquired in October 2018 by Ontellus – the nation's largest technology-enabled provider of records retrieval and data analytics. For more information, visit www.chartswap.com.

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As a privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services. For more information, visit www.ontellus.com.

