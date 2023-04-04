GTIS Partners Launches Build-to-Rent Community Development Company Tavalo

Completes Self-Development of First Tavalo Community in Mesa, Arizona

Tavalo Plans Development of 8 Communities Totaling 2,100 Build-to-Rent Units

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm managing $4.3 billion in gross assets with a U.S. focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments, today announced the launch of Tavalo, a dedicated build-to-rent community development company and a subsidiary of GTIS.

Tavalo creates places where people live, play, and gather. Developing purpose built communities that provide a variety of product types and an amenitized lifestyle experience through thoughtful planning and design, reimagining what it means to rent.

GTIS conducts macro research into what drives value and returns for build-to-rent communities and applies bespoke approaches to every market in which it develops. By evaluating each location and shaping communities around its research, the company is able to remain agile, adjusting the design, programming, and amenities of each community to fit the needs of all residents. GTIS remains committed to ESG efforts through Tavalo, utilizing design and product construction to deliver sustainable solutions from energy and water efficiency to smart home technology.

Tavalo has already completed its first of many planned build-to-rent community projects, called Tavalo at Cadence, which is located in Mesa, Arizona and includes a total of 197 build-to-rent units, a fully equipped gym, a yoga studio, three resort-inspired pools and a spa. Additionally, by using HercuWall, a panelized wall system comprised of concrete, steel, and EPS, energy costs at Cadence have been reduced by 20 to 40%.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tavalo," said Tom Shapiro, President and Chief Investment Officer of GTIS. "The unique value of self-developing these build-to-rent projects is that we can bring our team's collective expertise and research capabilities together to create and provide beautiful and thoughtful communities for renters across the U.S." He added, "We look forward to developing additional communities under Tavalo."

In addition to Tavalo at Cadence, the company has begun work on seven additional build-to-rent communities in both the greater Phoenix area and South Florida. Locations include Queen Creek, Glendale, Avondale and Surprise in Arizona as well as Wesley Chapel, San Antonio and Port St. Lucie in Florida. Upon completion of these projects, Tavalo and GTIS will have developed approximately 2,100 build-to-rent units.

To learn more about Tavalo, please visit https://www.tavalo.com/.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Paris and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners The firm manages $4.3 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 190 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

