Scott Adams Joins Harbor Group International as Senior Vice President - Investor Relations

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced that Scott Adams has joined the firm as Senior Vice President – Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Adams initially will focus on capital raising efforts in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States as HGI continues to build and maintain the firm's worldwide network of institutional, corporate, family office and high-net-worth investors. He is based in HGI's Norfolk, VA office.

Mr. Adams brings over 30 years of real estate experience as a corporate leader, investment sales broker, project manager and consultant. Most recently, he was Executive Managing Director at Colliers International, primarily focusing on growth initiatives, including new business development, recruiting, new markets and acquisitions, and client engagement, including advisory services, goal execution and problem-solving. Mr. Adams also served as Regional President for CBRE.

During his career, Mr. Adams has led the negotiation and investment sale closings of over $1.8 Billion of commercial properties. He has previously assisted HGI with major transactions, including the sale of the World Trade Center in Norfolk, Virginia in 2021.

"Scott's diverse experience and deep knowledge in commercial real estate investments will be an asset to driving the growth of HGI's investor relations capabilities," said Saul Lubetski, Vice Chairman, HGI. "We look forward to working with Scott to strengthen the firm's existing investor relationships and further diversify our investor base." Mr. Adams reports to Mr. Lubetski.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team as Senior Vice President in Investor Relations," said Mr. Adams. "HGI has always maintained a strong reputation as a leading national real estate owner and investor and I look forward to working with the team to build new strategic relationships with capital sources."

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of approximately $20 billion, including 58,000 apartment units in the United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv.

