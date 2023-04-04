Study Finds ZEPTO Precision Pulse Capsulotomy Offers Significant Advantages Over Manual Capsulorhexis in Treating White Cataracts

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricity Vision Inc., a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™, today announced that a new study published in the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery (JCRS) demonstrated the superiority of its Precision Pulse Capsulotomy (PPC) technology over Continuous Curvilinear Capsulorhexis (CCC or manual capsulorhexis) for capsulotomy creation in white cataracts.

The study revealed that the use of PPC has significant advantages over CCC, including:

Reliable creation of complete, consistently round capsulotomies without tags or tears

Highly effective method to quickly decompress and neutralize any potential intralenticular pressure

No "Argentinian flag" sign, a common complication when performing capsulorhexis in pressurized intumescent cataracts stained with trypan blue

Elimination of trypan blue capsular staining and high molecular weight cohesive ophthalmic viscosurgical device (OVD)

Reduced overall procedural time of approximately 1 minute on average

Intraocular lens (IOL) implantation with 360-degree capsular overlap in all cases

The new study supports the use of ZEPTO as a valuable tool for surgeons seeking enhanced precision for IOL placement and capsulotomy creation, reduced procedural time, and improved resource utilization.

"Surgical treatment of white cataracts has a high rate of complications, with peer-reviewed literature showing white cataracts to be the biggest risk factor for a dropped nucleus," said study co-author Cristos Ifantides, MD, MBA. "I rely on ZEPTO's Precision Pulse technology as a safe and highly effective method to create consistent capsulotomies in patients with both intumescent and non-intumescent white cataracts. ZEPTO can turn these complex cases into routine surgeries and can cut down on surgical time."

The study included a retrospective analysis of surgical case records and videos from a single surgeon. It compared 15 cases of white cataract (10 intumescent, 5 non-intumescent) performed using CCC with 20 cases (9 intumescent, 11 non-intumescent) performed using PPC.

Creating a well-formed, centered capsulotomy is among the most difficult steps of cataract surgery, and it is essential for optimal IOL positioning and stability. By applying 12 micro-pulses of energy in just 4 milliseconds, ZEPTO's PPC technology enables surgeons to center the capsulotomy with 360-degree IOL overlap on the patient's visual axis for improved outcomes.1-4

"ZEPTO is ideal for cataract cases requiring enhanced precision to achieve and maintain effective lens positioning," said Centricity President and CEO Rob Thornhill. "By providing greater control and accuracy, ZEPTO reduces surgical time and the risk of complications."

About the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System

Designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of cataract surgery, the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™ is the first and only device that creates an instantaneous capsulotomy for precise, 360-degree IOL overlap and improved outcomes. ZEPTO is ideal for premium IOLs and complex cases that require enhanced precision. ZEPTO also provides significant cost and time savings with easy workflow integration and increased efficiency per case.

About Centricity Vision Inc.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Centricity Vision is a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the U.S. and internationally approved ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™. Centricity Vision's expert team is dedicated to providing advanced surgical solutions to improve long-term visual outcomes and deliver the best vision care to patients. For more information, visit Zeptozone.com, or follow Centricity Vision on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

