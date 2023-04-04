Virtual Technologies Group Names IT Veteran Dean Marsh as CEO

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), a leading IT, security, and cloud services firm providing customized solutions with vertical focus in education, non-profit, manufacturing, and healthcare has announced today that it has named Dean J. Marsh as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Marsh will be responsible for driving the next stage of growth for the company.

Mr. Marsh brings over 30 years of experience in driving extraordinary revenue growth in the information technology sector. He particularly specializes in increasing market reach, combining his industry expertise with his knowledge of best practices in product integration and providing comprehensive solutions to solve today's increasingly complex technology issues. Mr. Marsh will lead VTG's strategic growth initiatives together with Tom Allen, President, who will continue to oversee operations at the firm and Mike Curtis, Chief Revenue Officer, who will continue to oversee the firm's sales efforts.

"The team could not be more thrilled to welcome Dean to our firm," said Tom Allen, President of VTG. "Dean's long track-record of driving business growth is no doubt underscored by his deep expertise in all areas of information technology, security, and the successful implementation of best-in-class cloud solutions—all of which are core to what we do at VTG. In Dean, we have found the perfect candidate to lead us into our next stage of development."

Prior to joining VTG, Mr. Marsh was Managing Director of Accenture Cloud First (NYSE:ACN), working with North America's leading corporations to guide their digital business transformation in the cloud. Before joining Accenture, Mr. Marsh was President and CEO of Dassault Systemès Americas Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of the Paris-based engineering design and manufacturing software development company located in Waltham, Massachusetts. There, he led business development across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Mr. Marsh spent the majority of his career at IBM (NYSE: IBM) where he held several leadership roles, including Vice President of Analytics Solution Sales and Vice President of Cloud Solution Sales.

"VTG has built a reputation as a leading cloud and managed IT solutions company with exemplary client service, clearly driven by an incredibly talented leadership team," said Mr. Marsh. "The firm is set to grow further from here and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead that charge."

Mr. Marsh's appointment marks a pivotal period of expansion for VTG. In September of 2022, the firm received an investment from Jacmel Growth Partners (Jacmel), a minority-owned, private investment firm focused on working with midsize companies. Since then, VTG has been strengthening its offerings and as a result, its geographical reach, as part of its long-term growth strategy.

"It's remarkable to see the continued evolution of VTG," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, Founder and Managing Partner at Jacmel. "As a dedicated partner, Jacmel is committed to helping drive further success, and we're excited to see how Dean shapes VTG's story from here."

Mr. Marsh holds a B.S. in Metallurgy and Materials Science from Carnegie-Mellon University and an M.S. in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Virtual Technologies Group

Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) is a minority-owned and led, single source IT solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity, infrastructure management, VoIP communications, and other core areas of information technology. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and continues to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception. Comm-Core , a division of VTG and a leading cloud-based solutions provider for security, surveillance, and telecommunications, works hand-in-hand with VTG to deliver high-quality and competitively priced services for businesses of all sizes. Virtual Technologies Group currently services over 1000 customers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://vtgus.com/ .

