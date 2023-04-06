Hyundai Palisade Honored as One of Autotrader's Best New Cars For 2023

2023 Palisade Is One of Only 11 Vehicles to Receive the Award

2023 Palisade Flagship SUV Offers Fresh Exterior and Interior Design

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Palisade has been named one of Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2023. The Palisade is one of 11 vehicles selected by a team of expert editors at Autotrader who collectively evaluated and scored new models using a range of criteria. Each chosen vehicle has unique features specific to various lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more, with editors giving particular focus to vehicles that are groundbreaking in some way or that offer significant value.

Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America accepts the Autotrader Best New Cars for 2023 Award from David Foutz, vice president of enterprise client management, Cox Automotive, Lori Wittman, president of retail solutions, Cox Automotive, and Ken Kraft, chief marketing officer, Cox Automotive at the 2023 New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to have our Palisade flagship SUV recognized by Autotrader as a Best New Car for 2023," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The 2023 Palisade continues to showcase design appeal and innovative features that make it the ultimate family vehicle for daily use and extended road trips."

"Autotrader has praised the Palisade since its introduction as a 2020 model," said Brian Moody, executive editor, Autotrader. "The 2023 Palisade's updates are more than just a facelift. With a new rugged-looking XRT trim offered and more luxury options like a massaging driver's seat and heated third-row seats, it's enough to keep it fresh while not messing with a winning formula."

