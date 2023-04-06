THE ICONIC VINOY RESORT AND GOLF CLUB EMERGES FROM HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RENOVATION, JOINING MARRIOTT BONVOY'S AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTELS

The cornerstone of downtown St. Petersburg completes first phase of transformation that honors resort's celebrated legacy

BETHESDA, Md., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An icon for nearly 100 years, The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection has completed the initial phase of a comprehensive renovation led by world-renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group with Hart Howerton as architect of record. Capturing the magic of Florida's Golden Age and reflecting the resort's rich history through a refined yet sophisticated lens, the renovation includes The Vinoy's legendary Veranda; refined grand lobby; elegant guest rooms; historic ballrooms and meeting spaces; diverse international dining experiences; and a new spa and wellness area. As a new Autograph Collection property, every detail was carefully considered by a respected historic preservation expert, who advised throughout the design process.

The renowned hotel, listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and a member of Historic Hotels of America, embodies the ethos of Autograph Collection Hotels – independent hotels with their own identity, selected on four curatorial principles: product vision, heartfelt design, dedication to craft, and sense of place. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, the diverse and dynamic collection of independent hotels around the world, hand selects each hotel that is unlike any other, and offers guests rich, immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

"Every property within Autograph Collection Hotels has a truly unique story, and The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is one of those 'Exactly Like Nothing Else' experiences," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Autograph Collection Hotels, and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "The Vinoy has made its mark over the last 100 years, claiming an iconic status in Florida. With this comprehensive redesign rooted in its historic heritage, we look forward to celebrating a new, exciting chapter for the resort."

As the only Autograph Collection Hotels property in St. Petersburg, The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, will deliver an intimate connection to the destination, with authentic moments weaved into all guest experiences, and thoughtful design that nods to the resort's glamorous past while embracing a new era. Its Mark, a point of distinction unique to Autograph Collection Hotels properties, will be a special moment upon check-in, in which a Vinoy team member presents historic postcards to guests that depict different scenes of The Vinoy, while sharing their favorite memory of the cherished resort. Each guest will then be invited to tour the resort with a docent and visit a newly designed history gallery, where they will see artifacts from The Vinoy's beginnings, such as original room keys, plate ware, and handwritten postcards highlighting some of the first guest visits.

"The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection has served as the front porch of the St. Petersburg community for nearly a century, and its refreshed aesthetic pays homage to its legacy while also representing our revitalized downtown," said Vanessa Williams, the resort's general manager. "The Vinoy is stepping onto the world's stage as one of a few waterfront hotels in the United States that has full resort amenities along with urban walkability. Steps from the front door, guests have choice of multiple world class museums and hundreds of restaurants all within walking distance. We look forward to graciously welcoming guests and locals for generations to come."

A Showstopping Arrival

From the moment one enters The Vinoy's elegant front drive, the historic resort welcomes guests to timeless glamour, artfully embracing them with hospitality inspired by a bygone era. The reimagined arrival court, designed by Hart Howerton, highlights the dramatically detailed original entry portal while incorporating original 1920s brick that has been carefully re-laid and is surrounded by indigenous Floridian foliage. The enchanting Veranda, The Vinoy's iconic front porch, is enhanced with custom Rockwell Group-designed rocking chairs, a Vinoy tradition since its opening in 1925, and a custom designed bar.

With nods to the urban resort's illustrious past, Rockwell Group introduced a design throughout the public spaces and guest rooms that celebrates The Vinoy's traditional Mediterranean Revival style and old-world Florida grandeur. When guests walk through the Vinoy's front door, they instantly become part of the resort's rich history, stepping onto the lobby's original ceramic tile flooring and viewing the original cypress wood beam ceiling from 1925. The original details are balanced with contemporary design elements including custom, lantern-like chandeliers that make the room sparkle. The lobby is home to newly opened French patisserie Lottie and luxury fashion boutique Sunni Spencer, which sells chic, resort-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear. Above the lobby, the mezzanine level will be home to a revitalized history gallery that captures The Vinoy's one-of-a-kind story, having served as the host of important social events and welcoming famous guests including U.S. presidents, athletes and celebrities.

"Our goal was always to honor The Vinoy's storied past and history as an architectural icon of St. Petersburg," says Shawn Sullivan, partner of Rockwell Group. "Rockwell Group's design concept blends a sophisticated, contemporary language with grand historic features. I think guests will be both surprised and delighted by the ways in which unmistakably 21st century elements really reinvent the property's rich legacy."

Elegant Residential-Style Guest Rooms

Rockwell Group's design of The Vinoy's elegant guest rooms is influenced by Florida's coastal topography and features the hotel's signature polished palette, streamlined crown molding and dramatic fixtures that create a sense of laid-back sophistication. Commissioned, custom art by painter Alicia LaChance adorns the walls, while the floors transition from wood to custom, blue-patterned carpeting, presenting the look of sand meeting the sea and creating distinction between the sleeping area and the rest of the room. In the King rooms, cane panels separate the entry vestibule from the bedroom area, furthering the coastal feel. Luxurious stone-covered bathrooms, most of which have marble walk-in showers, feature luxe Ortigia Sicilia toiletries. Other in-room amenities include a coffee station and charming dressing area that make every room feel welcoming and spacious, creating a special moment upon entry.

Internationally Inspired Dining Experiences

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection's diverse new food and beverage concepts elevate the resort as an inviting and stylish social hub, removing the lines where the hotel stops and the community begins. Lottie, the new chic French patisserie in the resort's lobby, serves exquisite house-made pastries and sweets, including a signature pistachio cake, macarons, gelato, and over 20 flavors of truffles. The menu also features elevated renditions of classic French lunch fare such as seared tuna niçoise salad, quiche Lorraine and a jambon fromage sandwich on a flaky croissant with brie, prosciutto and fig jam. Lottie exclusively serves La Colombe coffee including the Lottie Latte, a warming blend of cinnamon-infused espresso, orange essence, and oat milk. Lottie's photo-worthy custom china features an image of its signature Dachshund logo.

The Vinoy's reimagined Veranda, overlooking the glistening Tampa Bay, has introduced an enticing new menu of creative takes on classic craft cocktails, plus Mediterranean inspired shareable plates, light entrees and desserts. Standout dishes include the Bianca Flatbread, topped with artichokes, zucchini, feta, parmigiano and mozzarella; fresh seafood including oysters, tuna carpaccio, and red snapper crudo; and the signature Veranda Spritz cocktails, which are best enjoyed while joining in on the storied Vinoy tradition of relaxing in a rocking chair while taking in the gorgeous waterfront views.

Opening this summer, Parasol, a vibrant Latin American-inspired, full-service outdoor restaurant with panoramic views of the Tampa Bay waterfront, will also overlook the historic resort's all new glamorous pool deck. Parasol will create an energetic, island-like atmosphere with a menu starring fresh seafood, bright flavors and spices, and tropical craft cocktails ideal for poolside indulging. The restaurant will feature a marble wrap-around bar and living green wall. These exciting outlets join The Vinoy's existing signature restaurants, Paul's Landing and The Vinoy Club Grill.

Peaceful Spa and Wellness Haven

Inspired by the therapeutic qualities of the ocean, the luxurious full service Vinoy Spa embraces a holistic approach to health and well-being in a refined space that combines marble, natural wood, fluted glass and a soothing, nature-inspired color palette. Welcoming guests with calming Naturopathica tea to set the relaxing mood from the start, the spa features four treatment rooms and focuses on coastal-inspired and plant-based therapies that provide a rejuvenating wellness experience, including massages, facials, full-body therapies, and nail and hair services. Spa treatments incorporate the latest advancements in natural skincare, including infrared light therapy, cupping massages from Bellabaci and pioneering holistic ingredients such as sea retinol, manuka honey, crystals, enhanced broad-spectrum CBD, and sustainable sea algae. Marine-infused treatments include the Healing Waters Body Treatment, a bayside ritual that incorporates a seawater crystal scrub and a relaxing massage that mimics the ocean's waves. The Vinoy Spa emphasizes natural and organic products, featuring premium brands including renowned dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross's line; PHYTOMER, a French beauty line using sustainable ingredients derived from the sea; Naturopathica, a botanical skincare brand that addresses beauty from within; and hair products from Davines.

The Vinoy Spa graciously complements the resort's state-of-the-art fitness center, which features Peloton bikes, daily indoor/outdoor group classes, and a colorful mural by local artist Chad Mize painted in The Vinoy's signature pink and green, as well as the resort's tennis complex and The Vinoy Club's 18-hole championship golf course.

Historic Ballrooms and Functional Event Spaces

As one of the most sought-after venues in the Tampa Bay area with over 60,000 square feet of event space, The Vinoy has been a welcoming host to flawless weddings, elegant celebrations, and inspiring meetings for decades. Rockwell Group designed The Vinoy's two distinct ballrooms each with its own personality. The Vinoy Grand Ballroom makes every event feel special, honoring the resort's timeless aesthetic with elegant yet modern upgrades including a restoration of the room's shimmering focal point, the blown glass chandelier, Luna, by Dale Chihuly. Sophisticated new carpeting, drapery, and furnishings create a sense of refined elegance in the space's light and airy atmosphere. The ballroom's dramatic arched windows now overlook a new, lush garden, bringing the resort's tropical natural surroundings into the luxurious and historic space. The Palm Court Ballroom and entrance hall debuts a neutral color palette with polished brown accents that bring warmth into the space, chic Art Deco chandeliers and sconces that reference the resort's past, and brand-new flooring, walls, and recessed ceilings. The Vinoy's 22 meeting rooms are named after St. Petersburg parks and contributors to creation of the original Vinoy Park Hotel.

More Grandeur Still to Come

A fine dining restaurant off the grand lobby with a romantic, raised garden terrace that comes alive at night with lanterns and white tablecloth service, will complete the final phase of renovations.

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new resort, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information on The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpapk-the-vinoy-resort-and-golf-club-autograph-collection/.

About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection® Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 270 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 45 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded in 1984 by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 300-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, and resorts to cultural and educational institutions, to airport terminals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. Honors and recognition include the 2016 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; two Emmy Awards for production design for the Oscars (2021 and 2010) the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.

About Hart Howerton

With headquarters in New York and San Francisco, this global team of architects, landscape architects, planners and strategists brings an interdisciplinary perspective to some of the world's most sensitive environments—creating sustainable places that become successful hospitality ventures for their investors and lasting legacies as resorts.

