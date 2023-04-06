UK Mint Reveals 1 in 5 US coin collectors plan to start collecting UK commemorative coins as King Charles III's reign begins

New research from The Royal Mint reveals how US coin collectors' attitudes to UK coins are changing as a new British monarch takes to the throne.

21% of coin collectors in the US see the start of King Charles III's reign as an opportunity to begin collecting UK commemorative coins.

The new research coincides with The Royal Mint's preparations for King Charles' coronation in May 2023 .

The survey of 500 US coin collectors found that 21% plan to start adding UK commemorative coins to their collection from the start of King Charles' reign and develop their collection as the new monarchy progresses.

With 44% of US coin collectors already purchasing UK commemorative coins, this research highlights continued appetite for UK coins among US numismatists. The change of UK monarchy has not deterred existing US collectors of UK commemorative coins from developing their collections with over half (54%) planning to increase their UK commemorative coin spend in 2023.

Demand for UK commemorative coins among US collectors is further buoyed by the positive mood towards the new monarch, with 76% of US collectors of UK commemorative coins having a positive view of King Charles III, rising to 81% among a younger audience. Increasing excitement to start collecting UK commemorative coins among US collectors arrives at a time when The Royal Mint is ramping up preparations to produce a new series of commemorative coins to mark the King's coronation which will include a 50p, £5 and ounce range.

Josh Nesfield, Head of International Marketing at The Royal Mint said: "This new research shows growing appetite among US collectors for UK commemorative coins and how the change in UK monarchy is creating new coin interests for US Coin Collector. For years, The Royal Mint has supported US coin collectors as they build their UK commemorative coin collections. We are delighted that more collectors plan to start building their UK coin collections."

