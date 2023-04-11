Motili Recognizes Carbon Footprint Reducing Customers with Award

Carbon Reduction Champions Award Honors Users Who Have Upgraded Their HVAC's to Reduce Carbon Emissions

DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motili , an industry-leading property and HVAC technology company, selected their top-ten customers who worked to reduce energy consumption by upgrading their HVAC system - and honored them with their annual Carbon Reduction Champions Award.

Motili customers in multifamily, commercial real estate, and single-family property management, achieved significant energy savings. The award serves as positive recognition with the goal of encouraging more customers to reduce their carbon emissions.

"This award is a token of our gratitude for our customers who save energy and help our planet thrive", said Matthew Sallee, Vice President of National Accounts at Motili. "We are proud of their commitment to sustainability and continuation of reducing HVAC-generated carbon footprint."

Motili's Carbon Reduction Champions recipients not only lowered their carbon emissions, but also improved the quality of their properties, created energy savings for their residents, and optimized operating income with decreased operational expenses.

