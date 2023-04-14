The 50th Anniversary of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments kicks off with Dream Book launch on April 14

Celebration continues throughout the year with commemorative 50th Anniversary ornaments, artist signing events, giveaways, and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks a milestone anniversary for Hallmark. The nation's oldest and largest greeting card company is officially celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. Kicking off on April 14 with the annual release of Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Dream Book, the 50th Anniversary celebration will include commemorative ornaments, events and activations throughout the year, and more.

Hallmark celebrates 50 years of Keepsake Ornaments. (PRNewswire)

"What's kept our brand strong for 50 wonderful years is our commitment to making memories," said Theresa McGeehan, senior merchant director of ornaments at Hallmark. "Through artistic expression, technological wonder and a warm embrace of everything Christmas, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments have played an important role in making spirits bright by reflecting the ways we love, laugh and remember our lives together."

In 1973, Hallmark debuted its newest product line – a selection of 18 specially designed Keepsake Ornaments, including six decorated glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn ornaments. A new alternative to the standard ornaments offered at the time, Hallmark's ornaments were designed to be keepsakes. With this simple beginning, a new holiday tradition of ornament collecting was born.

"People might wonder why a greeting card company decided to make Christmas ornaments in the first place," said Darren Abbott, senior vice president of global product development at Hallmark. "Our Keepsake Ornaments are much more than decorations. Like greeting cards, they can help people preserve memories, commemorate milestones and nurture relationships."

Hallmark has released more than 10,000 different Keepsake Ornaments since its inception in 1973, with 300-500 new Keepsake Ornaments released each year. The annual collection is first unveiled in Hallmark's signature Dream Book. With everything from miniatures to ornaments with motion, light and sound, and categories from sports cars to favorite characters, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments reflect the nostalgia of the Christmas spirit and the ever-changing face of pop culture.

Keepsake Ornament Dream Book

Available now, the 2023 Dream Book highlights five decades of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments and features an exclusive line of commemorative 50th Anniversary ornaments. Click here to view the Dream Book and learn more about Hallmark's rich history while exploring the new collection.

50th Anniversary Ornaments

To honor its milestone anniversary, Hallmark is releasing a special collection of commemorative ornaments for the 50th year, including the following:

Ring in the Season Keepsake Ornament 50 th Anniversary Special Edition, Available in October

50 Years of Memories Special Edition Keepsake Ornament, Available in July

50 Sweet Years Special Edition Keepsake Ornament, Available Now

The Artist at Work Special Edition Keepsake Ornament, Available in July

Christmas Commemorative Keepsake Ornament 50th Anniversary Special Edition, Available in July

50th Anniversary Events

Hallmark is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Keepsake Ornaments with special events and activations throughout the year, in addition to Hallmark's annual Keepsake Ornament events. Both virtual and in-person activities are scheduled, which include the following:

Facebook Live Dream Book Event, April 14, 11 a.m. CST

Join Hallmark for a Dream Book reveal party on Facebook Live, featuring special guests including Keepsake artists, giveaways and more.

Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 15-23, 2023

The first annual Keepsake Ornament event of the year releases over 250 new ornaments in Hallmark's 2023 collection and gives consumers their first chance to shop select Keepsake Ornaments.

Artist Signing Events, July 21-22, 2023

Celebrate the history of Keepsake Ornaments during artist signing events at select Hallmark Gold Crown stores across the country. Events will include exclusive giveaways for Keepsake Ornament Club members, as well as VIP bags for the first 50 guests in line at each event location.

Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 14-22, 2023

The second annual Keepsake Ornament event of the year releases over 150 more ornaments from the 2023 collection.

Keepsake Ornament Club Members

As a way for devoted ornament collectors to stay connected, Hallmark formed the national Keepsake Ornament Club in 1987. Today, the club has more than 50,000 members across the United States and Canada. Keepsake Ornament Club members enjoy numerous benefits, including an annual Dream Box, member-exclusive ornaments, Crown Rewards bonus points and additional savings opportunities, behind-the-scenes access to insider information, exclusive giveaways and events, early access to shop and more. Click here for information about 2023 enrollment.

To learn more about Keepsake Ornaments, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, visit www.Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

In 1973, when Hallmark introduced six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures as the first collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, a new tradition of Christmas decorating was started, and a new collectible industry was born.

When the first line was introduced, they were unique in design, year-dated and available only for a limited time — innovations in the world of ornaments. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 10,000 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme.

Today's Keepsake Ornaments reflect the way styles, materials, formats and technology have expanded since they first appeared in Hallmark stores. Once a collection of decorated glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats. Technology has also been incorporated into the world of Keepsake Ornaments through light, sound and motion. The one thing that hasn't changed, however, is the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles.

