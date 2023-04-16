VIDIZMO Boosts Accuracy and Performance with Platform Enhancements

Improvements to AI Insights, Content Processing, and Redaction Capabilities among Key Enhancements in VIDIZMO's Latest Platform Upgrade

TYSONS, Va., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a leading provider of enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction solutions, has announced considerable improvements to its platform features. These enhancements improve accuracy and performance, ensuring users have a seamless experience using VIDIZMO products.

VIDIZMO's upgrade boosts accuracy and performance with advanced AI, content processing, and redaction capabilities.

VIDIZMO has considerably improved its AI Insights feature, particularly in tracking and face detection. VIDIZMO's person detection AI model has been updated, resulting in a 30 percent increase in accuracy, while face tracking performance has improved with up to 40 percent accurate results. This will result in more precise identification and tracking of people from different types of videos.

The company has also made significant improvements to its redaction capabilities. The platform now features a new document redaction capability that allows users to quickly and securely redact sensitive information from their documents. It includes the ability to redact information from multiple documents in bulk, making the process much more efficient for users. These improvements provide greater security and compliance for VIDIZMO users, ensuring that their sensitive information remains safe and protected.

VIDIZMO also augments content processing by offering universal playback for all devices and additional supported media types. The platform has addressed the issue of low-quality videos after transcoding through improved content processing methods. One of the most important enhancements is the 40 percent increase in transcoding speed, reducing user wait times. The new process produces high-quality video standards and ensures a seamless viewing experience across all devices.

As part of these enhancements, VIDIZMO now allows users to upload compressed files without compromising quality, allowing for faster uploads and downloads of content. This feature also improves storage efficiency by making storing and managing files long-term easier. The platform has recently been updated to provide users with the ability to upload a wide range of file formats. Should a file have a unique format that is not supported, it can still be saved as a miscellaneous file, effectively consolidating all files into a single repository. This update grants users greater flexibility when it comes to uploading and organizing their files.

Additionally, VIDIZMO has improved its integration with the leading case management system, making it easier for legal professionals to seamlessly link VIDIZMO cases the method and enable them to easily access and manage evidence, including digital evidence that can be processed with AI detection and redaction capabilities. It empowers law firms and lawyers with a secure evidence management system that can be accessed from anywhere at any time, making it easier to present evidence in court and expedite case resolution. By streamlining the evidence management process, VIDIZMO helps improve case preparation for law firms and self-represented litigants, making it a valuable tool for the legal industry.

One of the key highlights of the platform enhancement is the addition of VIDIZMO's Multi View Stream Video Mosaic Tool. This tool aims to give law enforcement officers a working space to stream and analyze video evidence ingested from multiple sources simultaneously. This feature is handy for law enforcement agencies dealing with large amounts of video evidence in investigations and crime scenes.

Other enhancements to the platform include Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), which adds a layer of security to the VIDIZMO platform. It has been further improved by adding email codes with expiration dates for logging in and standalone OTP login to prevent hacking or other cyber-attacks.

To sum up, the platform enhancements made by VIDIZMO are a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality, user-friendly video content management solutions. These improvements enhance accuracy and performance, improve user experience, and offer greater security and compliance. VIDIZMO's continued efforts to innovate and strengthen its platform position it as a leading provider in the industry, empowering its users with the tools they need to manage their digital content effectively.

