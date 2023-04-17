Eikonikos to Showcase High Fashion NFT Collection for the Metaverse

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Company, Eikonikos is excited to announce the upcoming release of their AVRA Collection tomorrow! The AVRA Collection is a wearable NFT collection of 3248 unique pieces of clothing that can be worn by any Eikonikos Metaverse Avatar NFT holder.

The Eikonikos team has had a remarkable year, consistently delivering on their promises to the Cardano NFT community. Following the successful launch of Eikonikos Genesis Passports in May 2022, the groundbreaking project has now become the first Cardano Metaverse to release a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) on the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

Eikonikos' mint event captivated the Cardano NFT audience, and the team continued to deliver on its commitments. In just six months following the initial release, they distributed a series of NFTs with in-game utility to holders, including hoodies, yachts, pegasus, and PFP collections.

The momentum didn't stop there.In the beginning of 2023, the Eikonikos team unveiled the Sokinoki App, the gateway to their metaverse. More recently, in February, they launched the Beta version of their virtual planet, which includes three different areas of the world map: the Grand Frontier, the Eikodium, and the Iris Sleeping Pod.

Eikonikos has another surprise in store for its users. Following the Beta release, the team introduced the AVRA Collection, an innovative addition to their ecosystem, packed with IRL and in-game utilities. Users will not only benefit from well-being sessions but they will also be eligible to claim Land in AVRA Island, among other things.

The AVRA Collection is the brainchild of renowned fashionista and well-being coach Aiisha Ramadan. It features exclusive, limited-edition clothing inspired by various aspects of life, including chakras, Yin Yang, Kundalini, the Sun, and the Moon. This latest development further establishes Eikonikos as a trailblazer in the Cardano NFT and Metaverse space.

"While creating these designs I was on a silent retreat in Nepal, and in the end we got a symbiotic result of the state of mind and infinite possibilities, cause on the Metaverse you can extend what in real life you couldn't.", Aiisha stated when discussing her inspiration for the collection.

The AVRA collection is just around the corner and its packed with utilities and use cases for holders! The NFT holder will receive a variety of exclusive benefits, namely a land plot in AVRA Island, near the Aiisha Studio and a mystery box containing gear, weapons and part of their initial ADA. Other benefits of purchasing a piece of the AVRA Collection include:

Access to the AVRA game, a P2E quest-based game where players can not only earn game coins, and other digital assets, as well as mint their gamer profiles as NFTs;

Exclusive access to the AVRA Studio, a space that promotes holistic well-being in the metaverse through Yoga, fitness, mindfulness, therapies, and healing sessions.

Land Plot, AVRA NFT buyers will be given virtual land near the AVRA studio.

The Access Pass Privileges, allow NFT holders to enter Eikonikos and explore its vast and immersive world.

Staking in the Eikonikos Pool, AVRA Collection NFT Holders will be granted the ability to have a stake in the Eikonikos pool

AVRA DAO membership, allows community members to participate actively in the strategic decision-making process for the development of the AVRA Studio and the AVRA Community within the Metaverse.

Eikonikos is gearing up for a monumental event at their Eikodium to unveil this collection, marking not only the premiere of Amphitheatre events but also the inauguration of metaverse access through web browsers. Stay tuned to their socials and connect your passports to the Sokinoki app, to fully experience The Other Planet experience!

About Eikonikos

Eikonikos is one of the first and fastest growing major metaverse companies built on the Cardano blockchain disruptively integrating every human touchpoint, where top brands, media and entertainment industries will interact with users and test their new innovations and projects, from ecommerce, gaming, learning, socializing, dating and more.

