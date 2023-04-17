General Motors Names KATCON GLOBAL a 2022 Supplier of the Year

SANTA CATARINA, NL., Mexico, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized KATCON as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the 5th time KATCON has received the award and the 3rd in the last 7 years.

"As we celebrate 30 years of Katcon's start of operations, we dedicate this prestigious award, given to less than 0.5% of all suppliers, to all of our employees, their families, and our suppliers around the world, they all deserve the credit for this achievement," said Carlos Turner, Katcon CEO. "Katcon renews its commitment to GM's long-term strategy and momentum; our product offering for ICE platforms (exhaust, aftertreatment, and thermal management solutions), as well as EV applications (lightweight materials, battery enclosures, and battery module components) continues to be aligned with GM's evolution and goals."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such as Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

KATCON (https://katcon.com) is a global, full-service, Tier-1 providing solutions for Exhaust and Aftertreatment Systems, Thermal Insulation, Battery enclosures and modules components, and Advanced Lightweight Materials for on and off road, light and heavy duty, gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and EV applications across the world. Katcon is a proud, Mexican, privately owned and operated company, formed of a diverse and highly motivated employee base that includes more than 20 nationalities and active presence in Mexico, United States, Luxembourg, Poland, Germany, South Korea, India, and China.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

