Troutman Pepper's Nationally Recognized State Attorneys General Practice Attracts Former Virginia AG, State Corporation Commission Chair

RICHMOND, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith Jagdmann, former Chair and Commissioner of the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) and Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia, has joined Troutman Pepper's top-ranked State Attorneys General practice in Richmond, Virginia as a partner.

As SCC Commissioner, Jagdmann focused on regulating the utilities, insurance, banking, and securities industries. Prior to her 15+ years of service with the SCC, she served first as Deputy Attorney General of Virginia for the Civil Litigation Division, notably involved in high-profile projects including legislative, administrative, and judicial proceedings regarding restructuring of the electrical industry and various consumer protection matters before the SCC. In 2005, she was unanimously elected by the Virginia General Assembly as the 43rd Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia and served through 2006.

"Judy is highly respected in the industry and has significant experience dealing with the issues raised by state and federal bodies regulating our clients, from the SCC to FERC/utilities to state AGs," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "We are delighted she has opted to make the move to private practice with Troutman Pepper."

"She is a recognized force both in the Commonwealth and nationwide," added Brooks Smith, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Richmond office. "We look forward to working with Judy to provide even more value for our clients operating within the energy regulatory space and beyond."

Jagdmann has held several leadership positions with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, including President (2021-2022), Chairman of the Electricity Committee (2017-2019), Member of the Executive Committee and Board (2015-2022), Lead of the Resource Adequacy Project (2021), and Chair of the Task Force on Military Workforce Development (2018). She served as President of the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners (2017-2018) and was a member of the Organization of PJM Sates, Inc., the Advisory Council of the Electric Power Research Institute, and the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG).

"I am excited to transition into private practice with Troutman Pepper," Jagdmann said. "The firm is nationally known for its regulatory prowess, particularly when it pertains to energy and state attorneys general matters and has notable industry expertise in areas I seek to build my practice."

Jagdmann earned her JD from the University of Richmond School of Law and her bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

As part of the firm's greater Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement (RISE) Practice Group, Troutman Pepper's State Attorneys General practice comprises more than 35 attorneys, including numerous former state AG officials, with team members handling AG investigations involving all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. The practice has become a go-to for clients seeking assistance with state attorneys general enforcement, litigation, and compliance matters, and is one of only five ranked nationwide by Chambers USA in the category.

