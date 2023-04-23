"2023 Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses" Event Held Successfully

YIWU, China, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. As spring unfolds late and all things on earth burst forth with new life and vibrancy, Yiwugo.com held its annual "Most Excellent Female Bosses" Party at Xingfu Lake on the afternoon of April 20, 2023. Witnessed by media friends and representatives from various industries, Fu Jiangyan of Zhang Weichao Socks Firm, Huang Lingling of Ling'ou Carpets, Wang Liting of Dongyang Qiansi Crafts, Zhao Haijuan of Zhuji Kailian Knitting, Hu Bin of Meichen Cups, Wang Xiaohong of Aishang Home, Wang Xiaoqing of Yiwu Duo Can Baking Cake Cup, Jin Chengfeng of Lanmo Textiles, Wu Minghua of Meige Carpet Firm, and Bao Qiaoli of Bole Plush Toys won their medals of the "2023 Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses" from among more than 700 female competitors. The 20 female bosses nominated for the "2023 Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses" and other guests from various industries, as well as Yiwugo.com leaders, attended the event. Breaking from tradition, the event featured a Western-style outdoor party, complete with wonderful band performances and multiple rounds of lucky draws. Yiwugo.com not only prepared novel souvenirs for every guest but also offered high-end prizes such as designer lipsticks, branded massage devices, and smartphones, creating a lively yet warm atmosphere.

2023 Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses (PRNewswire)

The selection process for "2023 Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses" spanned a solid month, from March 8 to April 8, 2023, and involved all merchants across the Yiwu Market and entire industrial zones, with nearly 700 participants. The registration and voting was promoted through Yiwugo.com's WeChat public account, APP, and PC web pages, reaching hundreds of thousands of people and garnering over 350,000 valid votes. The immense impact is evident in its far-reaching scope.

Fu Jiangyan, the first-place winner and an experienced participant, said that every year during the event, the natural foot traffic to her store on Yiwugo.com would reach a new high. As a result, she always looked forward to the selection and was pleased with the result this year. Fu Jiangyan explained that Yiwugo.com had made her well-known among domestic and international buyers, making her brand and herself the first choice for many customers.

Huang Lingling from Ling'ou Carpets also noted that her company not only rode out the pandemic but also established contacts with more high-quality customers through the platform. This has enabled Ling'ou Carpets to enhance its market presence and refine product design, greatly benefiting its growth and brand development over time. Wang Liting of Dongyang Qiansi Crafts, Zhao Haijuan of Zhuji Kailian Knitting, and Jin Chengfeng of Lanmo Textiles - this year's new winners - have seen their influence grow exponentially in their respective fields after years of dedication and hard work. The ongoing support and promotion from Yiwugo.com have consistently helped improve their brand recognition.

Hu Bin of Meichen Cups, Wang Xiaohong of Aishang Home, Wang Xiaoqing of Yiwu Duo Can Baking Cake Cup, Wu Minghua of Meige Carpet Firm, and Bao Qiaoli of Bole Plush Toys, have won the honourable titles of "Most Excellent Female Bosses" and "Top Ten Operators" multiple times. The selection this time once again proved their strengths.

First launched in 2016, the "Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses" event has been running successfully for eight years. By evaluating merchants across the Yiwu market, this annual event serves as a platform for female business owners to showcase their enterprises, promote their product superiority, exhibit personal charisma, and express their unique characteristics to the media and all walks of life. The event is built upon the market, emphasizing care for women and understanding of business operators. It aims to join hands with high-quality merchants to discover outstanding brands and products in the Yiwu market, which has always been the core purpose of organizing the "Yiwugo.com Most Excellent Female Bosses" event.

Over the past eight years, the influence of the event has expanded, attracting more business operators to participate. Yiwugo.com is happy to see that merchants now have better brand awareness and improved business management systems. Yiwugo.com is also honored to introduce numerous outstanding female entrepreneurs to the society, promoting their enterprises and products, and encouraging healthy competition. In doing so, the e-commerce platform pitched in its efforts in building a thriving market and highlighting the power of women in business.

(PRNewsfoto/Yiwugo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yiwugo.com