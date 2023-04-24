Anterix to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Recently Announced Contract with Lower Colorado River Authority

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will hold a conference call to discuss its recently announced contract with Lower Colorado River Authority on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5413). Participants may also pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178496/f9463a97c0. A live audio only webcast and replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

