Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 6x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Guitarist & Composer BILL FRISELL on Friday May 26 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

Legendary GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Guitarist and Composer BILL FRISELL performs with his Acclaimed Trio at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday May 26 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

"Bill Frisell plays the guitar like Miles Davis played the trumpet: in the hands of such radical thinkers, their instruments simply become different animals."

— THE NEW YORKER

"Bill Frisell is a giant among giants of the jazz guitar world."

— GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE

"Long hailed as one of the most distinctive and original improvising guitarists of our time..."

— NEW YORK TIMES

"Frisell is one of the most lyrical guitarists that's ever picked up the instrument."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

Bill Frisell's 2019 album, Harmony, was hailed by the New York Times, "The eminent guitarist improvises in smoky ringlets of melody, drawing the influence of classic jazz guitar into a palette based on early American folk music. Harmony finds Frisell playing smoldering original compositions..."

Frisell's 2016 project, GRAMMY® Award Nominated When You Wish Upon a Star, germinated at Lincoln Center during his two-year appointment as guest curator for the Roots of Americana series (September '13 – May '15). It features Frisell with Petra Haden (Vocals), Eyvind Kang (Viola), Thomas Morgan (Bass) and Rudy Royston (Drums) performing Frisell's arrangements and interpretations of Music from Film and Television.

Bill Frisell's album Unspeakable (2004) won a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Contemporary Jazz Album". Frisell's other GRAMMY® Award Nominations include Americana (2020) – "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album"; When You Wish Upon A Star (2016) – "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album"; Guitar In The Space Age! (2015) – "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album"; History, Mystery (2008) – "Best Jazz Instrumental Album"; The Intercontinentals (2003) – "Best Contemporary World Music Album".

Bill has described his guitar style as "modern in the best sense of the word, straddling the electronic ambiance and distortion of contemporary rock and the nuances of touch and harmonic sophistication usually associated with jazz."

Over the years, Bill Frisell has contributed to the work of such collaborators as Paul Motian, John Zorn, Elvis Costello, Ginger Baker, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, Suzanne Vega, Loudon Wainwright III, Van Dyke Parks, Vic Chesnutt, Rickie Lee Jones, Ron Sexsmith, Marc Johnson (in "Bass Desires"), Ronald Shannon Jackson and Melvin Gibbs (in "Power Tools"), Marianne Faithful, John Scofield, Jan Garbarek, Lyle Mays, Vernon Reid, Julius Hemphill, Paul Bley, Wayne Horvitz, Hal Willner, Robin Holcomb, Rinde Eckert, The Frankfurt Ballet, film director Gus Van Sant, David Sanborn, David Sylvian, Petra Haden and numerous others, including Bono, Brian Eno, Jon Hassell and Daniel Lanois on the soundtrack for Wim Wenders' film Million Dollar Hotel. This work has established Frisell as one of the most sought-after guitar voices in contemporary music. The breadth of such performing and recording situations is a testament not only to his singular guitar conception, but his musical versatility as well. In recent years, it is Bill Frisell's role as composer and band leader which has garnered him increasing notoriety.

