smartShift Selected to Support Foodstuffs South Island's SAP S/4HANA Transformation

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, a global AI-powered solution provider that helps SAP customers analyze and transform custom code, has been chosen by Foodstuffs South Island, one of the largest grocery retailers in New Zealand, to support their SAP S/4HANA transformation project.

With the Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift can convert and modernize existing SAP solutions or consolidate multiple systems quickly and reliably. (PRNewsfoto/smartShift) (PRNewswire)

The retailer has selected smartShift's AI-powered solution that eliminates the possibility of any business disruption. smartShift will assist them with their project under the SAP RISE program, allowing scarce developer talent to focus on business process improvements and application modernization, rather than low-value code remediation tasks.

"We were looking for an accelerator solution that reduces our Project Risk, and saves time and money on tasks that would otherwise need to be carried out manually by the development team. smartShift was chosen as a reliable and efficient solution which is not only cost effective, but allows our development team to focus on critical infrastructure and new build activities unlocked with the upgrade to S/4HANA." Gordon McCoy, Business Systems Manager, Foodstuffs South Island.

Arndt Hoffmann, Chief Customer Officer for smartShift, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Foodstuffs South Island on their S/4HANA transformation. Our fixed timeline solution guarantees 100% quality, and we have confidence in our AI-powered solution to help alleviate the challenges of custom code while providing tangible benefits such as cost savings, improved speed, and quality improvements."

smartShift has a history of helping SAP customers like Foodstuffs South Island with SAP S/4HANA transformations. Recently, smartShift conducted market research to gain a better understanding of SAP customers and their needs when it comes to addressing their custom code issues. The full report is available here: https://smartshift.com/smartshift-and-asug-the-impact-of-custom-code/

About smartShift

smartShift offers a better way for SAP customers to migrate and optimize their custom code. With its patented AI-powered solutions, smartShift delivers secure, stable, and optimized code in weeks rather than the months required by conventional approaches. smartShift is trusted by many of the world's largest SAP customers and has been used to modernize over 3,300 SAP systems, converting billions of lines of code. smartShift offers a fixed price, fixed timeline solution with a 100% quality guarantee.

To learn more, please visit: www.smartShift.com

About Foodstuffs South Island

Foodstuffs South Island Co-operative was formed 95 years ago and is today one of the leading grocery retailers on New Zealand's South Island. The Co-operative supports well-known brands such as: New World, PAK'nSAVE, Four Square, Raeward Fresh, and On The Spot. Foodstuffs is 100% New Zealand owned and operated. Every day, the Co-operative works to be South Island's most loved & trusted retailer, positively impacting its customers' lives everyday.

