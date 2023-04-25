Insomnia Cookies and tbh Dream Up a Delicious Dessert Collab

The late-night bakery and sustainably sourced snack brand have joined forces to deliver a warm, delicious treat to their fans that is irresistibly tasty to the last bite

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, introduced a new limited-edition cookie that Insomniacs are sure to go nuts for—the Banana Crepe Filled Deluxe made with tbh. The late-night bakery's latest innovation is in collaboration with tbh (To Be Honest), a delectable and conscious hazelnut spread co-founded by Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp that is taking the world by storm.

Made with banana flavored deluxe dough mixed with chocolate chunks and filled with tbh hazelnut spread, the Banana Crepe Filled Deluxe made with tbh is not only delicious, but the indulgent flavor combos are sure to conjure feelings of nostalgia for a favorite childhood treat. tbh has the rich chocolate hazelnut flavor you know and love, with 50% less sugar, 3x the protein of the other guys, and no palm oil—ever.

There's nothing strange about this pairing. Insomnia and tbh were both founded by University of Pennsylvania student entrepreneurs to satisfy the cravings of fellow sweets lovers. Seth Berkowitz started Insomnia Cookies in 2003 when he was a student seeking to indulge his sweet tooth during late-night gaming sessions. Fast forward 20 years to 2023, when now Noah is a student reimagining snacking in a way that is delicious, better for you, and better for our planet.

To celebrate the partnership, Noah has hand-selected his favorite Insomnia cookies to curate tbh Packs that are also available in stores and through nationwide shipping. The packs include Classic cookie flavors like Chocolate Chunk, M&M's, Double Chocolate Chunk, and Peanut Butter Chip, plus Deluxe treats like a Chocolate Chip brownie, S'mores and Salted Caramel cookies, and—of course—the limited-edition Banana Crepe Filled Deluxe made with tbh. The limited-edition cookie and curated tbh Packs are available at all of Insomnia's 235+ locations nationwide, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping now through May 21 (or while supplies last).

"I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with tbh to deliver our latest warm, delicious creation to Insomniacs," said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. "Our two brands have a lot in common, both started by University of Pennsylvania students, and prove that when you use your imagination and push boundaries, great products are born."

"I'm so excited to announce this collaboration with Insomnia Cookies, another iconic, crave-worthy brand that was also founded by a University of Pennsylvania alumnus," said Noah Schnapp, Co-Founder of tbh. "Together, we've created what we're confident will be the snacking world's newest obsession, offering our fans the perfect combination of deliciousness and convenience, consciously."

Noah is an accomplished young actor and entrepreneur with a massive following on social media. He has more than 27 million Instagram followers and 32 million TikTok followers, making him one of the most influential members of Gen Z. Best known for his role as Will Byers in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Noah has also made appearances in other TV shows and films. In addition to his acting career, Noah co-founded tbh, and has worked tirelessly with his co-founders, Elena Guberman and Umana Venture Studio, led by Ba Minuzzi, to create a product that is both irresistibly tasty and sustainably sourced.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 235 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About tbh

tbh is on a mission to reimagine nostalgic snacking in a way that is delicious, better for you and better for our planet. Celebrity actor and influencer Noah Schnapp co-founded tbh alongside UVS (Umana Venture Studio) to replace his favorite chocolatey spread from childhood with something he could feel better about; you may know Noah from the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. ;) tbh has rich chocolate flavor we know and love, hazelnuts as the first ingredient, 50% less sugar, and 3x the protein of the other guys, and no palm oil—ever.

