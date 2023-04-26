Madison Brown Ice Cream Launches at Publix Stores Nationwide.

The Family-Focused Brand Can Now be Found Across the U.S. With Latest Distribution Deal

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Madison Brown , the family-owned and celebrity-favorite ice cream brand, announces its retail distribution expansion to Publix stores nationwide, bringing their exceptional, delicious flavors to even more customers. The move follows Madison Brown's previous wholesale successes, with the brand rapidly growing its retail footprint to become a staple in freezers across America.

Co-Founded by Jay Jay Brown, son of Roc Nation Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Jay Brown, Madison Brown is focused on establishing a new culture of ice cream around shared laughs and the true happiness that can only be captured with the perfect sweet treat. The brand offers six original premium ice cream flavors ranging from tried-and-true elevated classics to unique and innovative options, truly living up to its "fabulous ice cream" tagline. Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip and Red Velvet are now available for purchase at all Publix stores nationwide and priced at $8.99 per pint.

Additionally, Madison Brown partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) earlier this year to create a new Neapolitan Swirl flavor. Made with high-quality ingredients and maximum creaminess, the Neapolitan Swirl features vanilla and strawberry ice cream with a unique Rihanna twist - a special chocolate crunch ribbon and her signature on the back of each pint. As a commitment to giving back to communities, 100% of proceeds of the Neapolitan Swirl is donated to Rihanna's CLF to support climate justice initiatives in the Caribbean & United States and helps communities prepare for and withstand natural disasters.

"We're excited to be rolling out into Publix stores nationwide," says Jen Francis, Head of Sales at Madison Brown. "Following the success of our limited-edition flavor in collaboration with Rihanna earlier this year, we believe this wholesale expansion will boost our brand exposure and introduce consumers to our quality ice cream, boasting a high inclusion rate of all ingredients in every bite."

Madison Brown's expansion continues, with the brand also available at all Ralph's and Berkeley Bowls, and select BevMo! and GoPuff. The core lineup of Madison Brown flavors include:

Vanilla: Subtle yet rich creamy vanilla ice cream with just the right amount of sweetness

Chocolate: Indulgent milk chocolate ice cream with a hint of dark chocolate throughout

Mint Chocolate Chip: Refreshing peppermint and spearmint extracts blended with bittersweet dark chocolate chunks

Cookies & Cream: Classic vanilla ice cream blended with generous pieces of chocolate cookies with creme filling

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Vanilla-based ice cream with added chunks of buttery soft cookie dough and blended with tiny milk chocolate chips

Red Velvet: Classic vanilla-based ice cream with delicious pieces of luxurious red velvet cake and decadent swirls of real cream cheese frosting

ABOUT MADISON BROWN

Madison Brown is redefining and establishing a new culture of fabulous ice cream. Co-Founded by Jay Jay Brown, son of Roc Nation Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Jay Brown, Madison Brown is a family-focused CPG brand honoring his family. Some of his fondest memories growing up included spending quality time with his family over a bowl of ice cream, so it was natural for Jay Jay Brown to start an ice cream venture together to create the ultimate indulgent experience. Entering the marketplace with six premium flavors, including its signature Red Velvet along with Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, aiming to blend the beloved pastime with today's culture.

