Valvoline™ Global Operations Offers Hybrid Vehicle Owners New Portfolio of Fluids for Optimized Performance and Longevity

Valvoline Global, a global automotive leader powering the future of mobility through innovative lubricant and fluid products, announced today a new portfolio of Valvoline™ hybrid engine performance fluids that are the first and only to be specifically engineered for the unique needs of hybrid engines.

Hybrid vehicle adoption is rapidly growing, with sales recently rising 76% , now accounting for five percent of U.S. light vehicle sales. Consumers are increasingly choosing hybrid vehicles because of fuel efficiency, lower emissions and extended driving range compared to electric vehicles, but many are unaware of the unique maintenance needs required to keep engines running at peak performance. Without proper maintenance products, engines can be vulnerable to water contamination and corrosion, potentially leading to decreased performance and longevity.

"Hybrid vehicles are a critical spoke in the future of mobility - and new motors need new solutions," said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline Global CEO. "As the automotive industry is evolving, we're inventing the way forward so all of our customers can have the technology they need, no matter their vehicle preference."

The new Hybrid Vehicle Performance Fluids from Valvoline are the first full suite of products engineered from the ground-up for the specific needs of hybrid engines. The product line includes:

Motor Oil with Trap & Lock Technology™ that protects hybrids from water contamination that can form from lower operating temperatures than traditional engines

Transmission Fluid that supports the long-term health of hybrid transmissions by protecting copper parts

Antifreeze that helps maximize the battery life and cooling system performance of hybrid vehicles

"We knew that addressing hybrid vehicle needs required a fresh approach, not just testing existing products on hybrids," said Roger England, Vice President and Chief Research and Development Officer at Valvoline Global. "Our new set of products were engineered in our engine lab by our top researchers and engineers so hybrid owners can feel confident that their vehicles are protected and optimized with smart, customized solutions."

Unlike other hybrid products on the market today, Valvoline's Hybrid Vehicle Performance Motor Oil with Trap & Lock Technology™ provides superior protection against fuel and water contamination, which is a critical issue for hybrids.

Valvoline's Hybrid Vehicle Performance Fluids are available in select U.S. retailers now. Learn more about Valvoline's hybrid technology and solutions.

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

