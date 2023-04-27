2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards unveil star-packed presenter lineup for global event, airing from LA's Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET/PT

16 nominees for social category "Best Musical Moment" sponsored by SONIC® revealed
- MTV today announced the first round of all-star presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards spanning the worlds of film, television and music. The list includes:
- MTV also unveiled the 16 nominees competing in the social category for "Best Musical Moment" sponsored by SONIC®. Voting officially opens via MTV's Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1st and closes Friday, May 5th with the winner revealed live in show. The nominees include:
- HOST: Drew Barrymore (more info).
- HONOREES: Jennifer Coolidge will receive the 'Comedic Genius' Award (more info).
- NOMINATIONS: Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Wednesday lead scripted nominations. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules lead unscripted nominations. Full list here.
- TUNE IN + SIMULCAST: The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards return with an epic Los Angeles takeover at Barker Hangar, airing LIVE Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET on MTV, simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land & VH1. The evening honors the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event. The event also airs on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries.
- SPONSORS: Sponsors of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include Cheetos® and SONIC®.
- CREDITS: Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the Music Talent Executives.
About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios
Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, PopTV, Logo, Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.
