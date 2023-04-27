BLACK ENTERPRISE Launches Digital Motion Covers to Engage New Generation of Readers

The April Digital Cover Story Highlights Earn Your Leisure Co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans, revealed its April digital motion cover featuring the co-founders of financial literacy platform Earn Your Leisure (EYL), Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. The exclusive cover story gives an in-depth look at how Bilal and Millings revolutionized financial literacy for historically underserved communities through their groundbreaking podcast. Its release comes weeks before the financial powerhouses will headline the inaugural BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit in Atlanta on June 2–4.

A new venture for the media company, BLACK ENTERPRISE launched digital motion covers to provide readers with exclusive content and insights into the lives and achievements of some of the most successful entrepreneurs, business leaders, and thought influencers in the Black community. Each cover will be available exclusively on BLACK ENTERPRISE's homepage, with additional content available across social media channels.

"We are thrilled to launch our new digital covers to further connect with our audience and engage a new generation of readers," said Justin Barton, BLACK ENTERPRISE Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Partnership. "Through our digital covers, we will showcase our featured stories in a dynamic and immersive way, providing our audience with an experience that is both engaging and informative."

The April cover story, titled Earn Your Leisure: Leaders of a Financial Revolution , highlights how and why Bilal and Millings launched their revolutionary podcast and franchise, Earn Your Leisure. Within the featured article, the co-founders share lessons learned in business before conceptualizing EYL, how they scaled their business from $100,000 to eight figures within four years, and their passion for giving disenfranchised populations access to information to acquire wealth.

"Being on the cover of BLACK ENTERPRISE is a tremendous honor," said Millings. "For decades, it has been the staple of inspiration and aspiration for our community. They have always celebrated, highlighted, and championed the amazing contributions from the diaspora. To join the list of distinguished cover subjects is something I will always be grateful for."

"My dad used to have all of the BLACK ENTERPRISE magazines on the coffee table," said Bilal. "I remember reading BLACK ENTERPRISE when I was 10 and 12 years old. It's a full circle moment for us to be on the cover of BLACK ENTERPRISE now, and I think it represents a new wave of leadership when it comes to financial literacy, business, empowerment, and investing."

"For the past 52 years, BLACK ENTERPRISE has celebrated and amplified the stories of Black entrepreneurs and wealth creators, which has inspired and empowered generations of Black Americans to start or scale a business," said Selena Hill, BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Digital Editor. "It was an honor for me to chronicle how Rashad Bilal and Troy Milling emerged as the new leaders in the Black economic empowerment movement. Not only are they educating our communities on finance, business, and entrepreneurship, but they are also emancipating Black households from generational poverty and financial bondage."

This marks the second digital motion cover issued by the multiplatform media company, following the release of the February story featuring Slutty Vegan Founder Aisha "Pinky" Cole . To read the full April story, please visit www.BlackEnterprise.com/EarnYourLeisure .

