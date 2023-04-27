Save When Upgrading to Maytag® Appliances During May is Maytag Month

Consumers can save up to 30%1 on all Maytag® major appliances now through May 31st

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While homeownership can create a sense of joy and pride, the unexpected maintenance costs that come with it can be overwhelming. One of the major unpredicted expenses new homeowners may encounter is outdated – or even broken – appliances, which can increase the amount of upkeep in the home. Luckily, May is Maytag Month , meaning it's time to ditch that dud of a dryer and upgrade to Maytag because throughout the month of May, shoppers can save up to 30%1 on all Maytag® major appliances. Consumers can visit Maytag.com/May or participating retailers for full details.

"Spring is a great time to work on home improvements, and upgrading your major appliances can be an integral part of that improvement. While it's an investment, it also has a long-term impact on the overall performance of household chores," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "May is Maytag Month is the perfect time to save on appliance upgrades because you can get a great deal on dependable Maytag appliances that fit your life, style and performance needs."

Several award-winning laundry models are eligible for the month-long promotion including:

If you're looking to upgrade your dishwasher or replace an outdated fridge, then look no further. The Maytag® Side-By-Side Refrigerator has easy-to-clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel that keeps your refrigerator looking as good on the outside as it works on the inside, while the Maytag® Top Control Dishwasher uses Dual Power Filtration to dispose of any food in its path, letting you skip the soaking, scrubbing and pre-rinsing.

May is Maytag Month runs from April 27-May 31, 2023.

Consumers purchasing three select appliances get an additional $200 prepaid card via mail-in rebate or instant rebate2

Maytag® appliances and the May is Maytag Month promotion are available on Maytag.com and at participating Maytag brand retailers. To learn more about May is Maytag Month, visit Maytag.com/May .

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

