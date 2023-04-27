VARIETY MAGAZINE NAMES THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL TO ITS 2023 TOP FILM SCHOOLS LIST

The Film Degree Program receives accolade from top industry publication for the ninth consecutive year

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Variety Magazine ranked The Los Angeles (L.A.) Film School as one of the top film schools in the U.S., as a part of its 2023 Entertainment Education Impact Report. Produced annually, the report highlights the nation's top programs in all areas of filmmaking. Receiving the accolade for a ninth consecutive year shines a light on the school's talented students and faculty, as well as on its focused education model featuring both on-campus and online programs.

In 2023, the Education Department continues to expand its partnerships with production studios giving students an opportunity to further develop their on-set skills in real production environments.

On the impressive achievements of The L.A. Film School, Variety Magazine states... "the film degree here allows students to pursue concentrations in production, directing, or cinematography and offers bachelor's and associate degrees through its Hollywood campus and through online programs. The school partners with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the Gold Rising Intern Track, which gives students hands-on experience on active film productions. 'In 2023, the Film Program introduced new programming in the Animation/VFX Program that will allow shared classes with the Film Program, so students can develop on-set skills for visual effects artists and supervisors,' says Charles Kanganis, director of education."

Since opening in 1999, The L.A. Film School has established an expansive program catalog designed to prepare the next generation of creative professionals for a future in the entertainment industry. Students can choose from more than 18 undergraduate degrees, including animation, audio production, digital filmmaking, entertainment business, film production, graphic design, media communications, writing for film and TV, and music production. Additionally, its extensive alumni network features professionals working in film, TV, music, and animation.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages, and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Oscar® nominations and awards.

