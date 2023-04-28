Brii Bio Publishes 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Brii Bio receives an "A" grade in the latest MSCI ESG Rating

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company," stock code: 2137.HK), a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health and choice across diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, outlining the Company's progress and performance toward long-term growth and success in key ESG areas. The report is available on the Company's website under the "About Us" section.

"In 2022, our commitment to patients has led us to achieve several key clinical and corporate milestones, driven by relentless efforts from our employees, shareholders and best-in-class partners," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Brii Bio. "At the same time, we continue to promote a diverse, equal, and inclusive environment (DEI) at Brii Bio, demonstrated by our high employee satisfaction ratings in the 2022 independent survey. We are aware that the world is facing unprecedented challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change and social inequality. In response, our executive team, with oversight by our Board of Directors, continues to monitor and manage Brii Bio's ESG practices and goals. We aim to create sustainable value for all stakeholders as we further expand our global presence and invest in innovation."

Brii Bio's ESG report adheres to the international sustainability framework and best practices. Key highlights from the Company's 2022 ESG report include:

Enhancing the Health of People: During 2022, Brii Bio focused on its core development program in China , which aims to develop a functional cure for the hepatitis B virus (HBV). By leveraging its in-house R&D capabilities and strategic partnerships, the Company has built a robust pipeline of assets and conducted trials of multiple novel combination treatments to potentially improve the functional cure rate for all HBV patient groups. Additionally, Brii Bio is focusing on central nervous system (CNS) programs, particularly postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorders (MDD) in the U.S. The Company's efforts in promoting ESG practices and developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens underscore its commitment to broadening patient choice and access.

Patient Advocacy Initiatives: In 2022, the Company established a Patient Centricity Committee to guide its strategy on sponsoring and supporting patient advocacy organizations' efforts in the community, as well as providing education and raising awareness about diseases such as PPD and MDD. In addition, Brii Bio sponsored a range of patient-focused events to foster relationships with patients and disease-specific non-profit groups to understand patient needs and preferences, furthering its commitment to patient advocacy.

Empowering Our Employees: Brii Bio places a strong emphasis on the growth and development of its employees. The Company actively promotes a positive work environment that adheres to DEI principles, providing ample opportunities for employee development and fulfillment while working at Brii Bio. The Company highly values its employees' feedback and suggestions, which fosters open communication to better understand employees' needs and concerns, thereby enabling the Company to provide them with a sense of belonging, respect and recognition. In 2022, Brii Bio conducted an Employee Engagement Survey which yielded a remarkable 79% satisfaction rate, surpassing industry benchmark. Brii Bio remain dedicated to cultivating a positive and engaging workplace culture.

Operating with Integrity and Ethics: Brii Bio is committed to operating its business with a high degree of integrity and ethical standards. The Company is guided by a set of core values that prioritize honesty, openness and responsible global citizenship.

Promoting Environmental Sustainability: As a company dedicated to responsible corporate practices that ensure long-term sustainability, Brii Bio strives to regularly improve its resource management and climate actions. The Company closely monitors recycling management and has set up several environmental targets that serve as crucial drivers to continuously improve its green office procedures.

Brii Biosciences ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company developing therapies to address some of the world's most common diseases where patients experience high unmet medical needs, limited choice and significant social stigmas. With a focus on infectious and central nervous system diseases, the Company is advancing a broad pipeline of unique therapeutic candidates with lead programs to develop a novel functional cure for hepatitis B viral infection (HBV) and a first-of-its-kind treatment for postpartum depression (PPD). The Company is led by a visionary and experienced leadership team and has operations in key biotech hubs, including Raleigh-Durham, the San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

