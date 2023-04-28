Piana Nonwovens Becomes Global Recycled Standard Certified

Piana Technology advances their mission towards product traceability

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Technology, the 440-year-old Italian-made textile company known for innovations within the fiber and nonwovens textiles markets, is certified to the Global Recycling Standard (GRS) for their Piana Nonwovens business unit.

Piana Technology GRS Logo. (PRNewswire)

The Georgia and Arizona based textile facilities specialize in vertically and cross-lapped nonwovens. Since 2015 and 2019, in each location respectively, the company has manufactured a variety of intermediate products that are behind many of the common household products used today.

The GRS is a product standard that verifies and tracks recycled raw materials through the supply chain. It includes criteria to prevent the use of potentially hazardous chemicals, and verifies positive social or environmental production at facilities - this includes requirements for worker's rights and safety, as well as an environmental management system to set and track environmental goals. Both Piana Nonwovens facilities were assessed by a third party to verify their conformance to the standard, and were awarded a scope certificate in March.

All eligible nonwoven products from Piana Nonwovens will be made with at least 50% recycled GRS material. It's a step forward for Piana Technology's mission to offer traceable technologies that have a smaller environmental footprint, on top of their organization-wide purpose of becoming a powerhouse of sustainable innovation.

"We are proud to demonstrate our commitment to traceability, social, and environmental standards through this certification," said Daniela Leal, Sustainability Manager at Piana Technology. "It is always our priority to work for the benefit and wellbeing of people and the planet."

About Piana Technology

The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy before evolving to develop novel solutions in its industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and the opening of their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company tackling common problems with uncommon solutions with nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments. Piana makes the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

Piana Technology standard logo (PRNewsfoto/Piana Technology) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Piana Technology