Individuals Who Were Transported Fully Restrained by Inmate Services Corporation for 24 Hours or More Could Get Money from a Settlement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the Law Office of Mark E. Merin about the lawsuit Stearns v. Inmate Services Corporation., Nos. 3:19-cv-0100 and 3:19-cv-00121, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

A Settlement was reached in a class action lawsuit with claims against Inmate Services Corporation ("ISC"). The lawsuit claims ISC transported some individuals for 24 or more continuous hours without allowing them an opportunity to lie down to sleep at night without restraints. It says these conditions were cruel and unusual punishment. ISC denies it did anything wrong.

Individuals are included in the Settlement if they were:

Transported by ISC,

On or between February 11, 2016 to March 31, 2023 ,

Fully restrained,

Continuously for 24 hours or more, and

Were not released from the restraints and permitted to sleep overnight lying down.

ISC will pay $625,000 into a Settlement Fund to pay: (1) money to included individuals, (2) attorneys' fees and costs, and (3) any costs of notice and administration that exceed $50,000. ISC also will separately pay up to $50,000 to cover costs of notice and administration. Additional details are in the Settlement Agreement available on the website, www.InmateTransportSettlement.com .

Those included must submit a claim form by mail postmarked by June 30, 2023 to get a payment. Individuals with valid claims can get $250 or more. The amount each person receives will be based on the total number of hours they were transported, the total number of claims made, and the total costs of notice and administration.

Important Information and Dates:

To get a payment, included individuals must submit a claim form by mail postmarked by June 30, 2023 .

Included individuals who want to retain their right to sue ISC themselves must exclude themselves from the Settlement by June 30, 2023 .

Included individuals can object to the terms of the Settlement no later than June 30, 2023 .

Included individuals who do nothing will be bound by the Court's decisions.

The Court will hold a hearing on August 4, 2023 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees and costs.

For more information or to request a claim form:

www.InmateTransportSettlement.com Visit:

Call: (833) 915-0877

Email: info@inmatetransportsettlement.com

Write to: Inmate Transport Settlement Administrator, c/o Rust Consulting – 7530, P.O. Box 2599, Faribault, MN 55021-9599

