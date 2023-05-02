Jeep® Brand Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Jeep Beach With 30,000-plus Jeep 4x4 SUVs on Daytona Beach

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand joined owners and fans from across the nation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Jeep Beach at Daytona Beach from April 23 to April 30 for a week of open-air freedom and fun in the sun. (PRNewswire)

Jeep® Beach draws more than 230,000 attendees

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 EV Concept, 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept, and 2024 Jeep Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe and Wrangler 392 led the annual Jeep Beach Parade on Daytona Beach

Since 2012, Jeep Beach has donated more than $2 million to local charities through the event's weeklong fundraising efforts

The Jeep Beach event covers 6.5 acres of the infield of Daytona International Speedway

The annual Jeep Beach event took place April 23-April 30

The Jeep® brand celebrated the 20th anniversary of Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach this past weekend. The event drew more than 230,000 attendees and 30,000-plus Jeep SUVs at the highly anticipated annual event.

Making an appearance on the beach was the Jeep brand's new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 392, as well as the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 EV Concept and the 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept, which led the Jeep Beach Parade on Sunday, April 30, with Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, at the wheel of the Magneto.

"The Jeep community is as strong as I've ever seen it," said Morrison. "Our fans have always demonstrated an unparalleled love for the brand and are incredibly passionate about their Jeep vehicles. We saw well over 230,000 Jeep brand enthusiasts throughout the week, and with over 30,000 Jeep 4x4 SUVs on site, I don't think I saw any two the same."

While at the event, fans were also able to ride the Jeep SUV obstacle course with a professional driver in 2023 Jeep vehicles, including the electrified Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Jeep Beach 2023 Instagram video.

Fans could also explore the new 2023 Compass Trailhawk with the standard 200-horsepower 2.0-liter engine, Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve, Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve 4x4, Wrangler Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe, Gladiator Rubicon and the Wrangler Jeep Beach 20th Anniversary Edition.

Additionally, attendees could check out the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Pace Jeep, Gladiator Sport Light Show Edition, Gladiator Sport 1st Responder Edition, Wrangler Sport Salute to America Edition and Willys Daytona's Jeep Beach Edition from the Daytona Garage.

Jeep Beach 2023 helped raise funds for local and national charities. Since 2012, Jeep Beach has donated more than $2 million to local charities through the event's weeklong fundraising efforts. All proceeds raised are distributed to charities throughout central Florida counties.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

