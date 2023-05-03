Avantor® to Participate in BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago

RADNOR, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)
To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor 
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact 
Christina Jones 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
Avantor 
805-617-5297 
Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact 
Emily Collins 
Vice President, External Communications 
Avantor 
332-239-3910 
Emily.Collins@avantorsciences.com

