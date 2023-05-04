EVE Energy Promotes Green Economy with Comprehensive Environmental Initiatives

HUIZHOU, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, recently released its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. During Earth Month 2023, the company is stepping up its efforts to promote a green economy with its comprehensive environmental initiatives.

In line with this year's Earth Day theme of "Investing in Our Earth," EVE Energy is integrating battery recycling (dynamic energy battery lifecycle management), zero-carbon factories, and multidimensional environmental management measures to support the development of a sustainable economy.

EVE Energy is advancing the implementation of the dynamic energy battery lifecycle management concept by integrating industry-leading resources to create a low-carbon and environmentally friendly waste lithium-ion battery recycling and utilization technology, establishing a green supply chain for the circular economy of "waste lithium-ion batteries-chemical materials-battery materials-lithium-ion batteries." In 2022, EVE Energy reached an agreement with Jinquan New Materials, invested by the parent company of EVE Energy, Xizang EVE Holdings, to launch a waste lithium battery comprehensive recycling project in 2023, with a yearly production capacity of 18,000 tons, to recycle battery waste generated during the manufacturing process and further realize battery waste recycling. In past June, Jinquan New Materials, has launched its NMP Phase II project in Jingmen, Hubei. The NMP Phase II project invested CNY 100 million and can process 50,000 tons of NMP recycling liquid annually, achieve an annual output value of CNY 1.5 billion.

EVE Energy attaches great importance to energy consumption, pollutant and CO 2 emissions, product cascading utilization and recycling, and natural resource consumption in management and operational activities. By increasing the proportion of renewable energy and energy storage products, fully utilizing green intelligent manufacturing production lines, and laying out a waste lithium-ion battery recycling and utilization industrial chain, the Company aims to minimize its environmental impact.

"EVE Energy is actively promoting the development of the new energy vehicle and energy storage industries, contributing to the formation of a green and low-carbon society," said Dr Liu Jincheng, Chairman of EVE Energy. "The company has always adhered to the concept of environmental protection and sustainable development, committed to creating a more energy-efficient, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly society."

EVE Energy's commitment to sustainable development extends beyond battery recycling and environmental management. The company also integrates green, low-carbon, and sustainable principles into its product design, production, and operations. This approach has resulted in the development of a range of new, green, and low-carbon products, technologies, and processes.

As part of its continued efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, EVE is planning to build new factories with aim to reach "zero carbon factory" standard. The company has been evaluating and testing different solutions during the factory planning stage to ensure the new factory and production lines are energy-efficient and can provide high-quality products with lower energy consumption. The proposed solutions include centralized production planning, high-speed, high-performance, and energy-efficient production equipment, automated loading and unloading systems, logistics lines, and full AGV coverage, AI technology, 5G technology, and the use of clean energy.

In addition, the zero-carbon factory will also feature thermal energy recovery and storage, energy storage stations, water cooling systems, and an expert team. EVE Energy believes that a zero-carbon factory will not only reduce its environmental impact but will also enhance its competitiveness and strengthen its commitment to building a sustainable economy.

The company focuses on green design products that consider the entire product lifecycle, including the impact of raw materials, production, and recycling processes on the environment. Through material selection, clean production processes, resource recycling, and harmless disposal, the company reduces resource consumption and waste generation during production. During the reporting period, two products (ICR18650/20P and ICR18650/26V) were designated as green design products by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

The company also uses clean production processes, such as optimizing mixing and surface coating processes, to improve battery cycle performance and reduce energy and material consumption. Additionally, the company promotes resource recycling, such as the reuse and recycling of waste materials and batteries, and the recycling of NMP waste gas through condensation to reduce emissions.

Through these initiatives, the company demonstrates its commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially in the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 4,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,900 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory." Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO 2 emissions annually.

