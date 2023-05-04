PARK PLACE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MONTEAGLE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND NOW OPEN TO INVESTORS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Capital Corporation, a SEC-registered1 investment adviser, is pleased to announce that the Monteagle Funds', Monteagle Enhanced Equity Income Fund [EEIFX] is now open to investors.

The Monteagle Funds are affiliated with Park Place Capital, a financial services company based in Birmingham, Alabama, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee and Tupelo, Mississippi. The family of Monteagle Mutual Funds is comprised of five funds, and all are dedicated to the goal of delivering consistent, long-term results, in order to achieve investment objectives.

"There are multiple ways for investors to invest for income. This approach provides dividends from equities in the S&P 5002 while also providing income from the premiums of our options strategy. This is important because it allows investors a way to diversify their income streams in their investment portfolios. Because of the equity component, investors can also potentially achieve capital appreciation through high quality equity ownership," said Caleb Adair, one of the portfolio managers of the fund.

The fund is now available to investors nationwide through the financial advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries who serve them.

ABOUT THE FUND

The Fund is distributed by Arbor Court Capital, member FINRA/SIPC., 8000 Town Centre Drive, Suite 400, Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147. Additional information about Arbor Court Capital is available at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Park Place Capital, LLC is not affiliated with Arbor Court Capital. As with all mutual funds, there is the risk that you could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective and is not intended to be a complete investment program. Many factors affect the Fund's net asset value and performance.

ABOUT PARK PLACE CAPITAL, LLC

Park Place Capital Corporation is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is located at 2728 19th Place South, Suite 160, Birmingham, AL 35209. Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Park Place Capital, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Park Place Capital is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Products and services offered by Park Place Capital are: Not FDIC-Insured. Not a Deposit. May Go Down in Value. Not Bank Guaranteed. Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus at https://monteaglefunds.com/ or by calling the transfer agent at 888-263-5593. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

1SEC Registration does not imply any level of skill or training.

2The S&P 500 Index is a broad-based measurement of changes in stock market conditions based on the average performance of 500 widely held common stocks. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. All indices are unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly into an index. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus at https://monteaglefunds.com/ or by calling the transfer agent at 888-263-5593. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

