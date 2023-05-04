Yadea Leads the Change in Global Sustainable Transportation with Launch of DTC Website for Ebikes and Scooters

SHENZHEN, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), a global leader in electric bicycles and scooters, has a new direct-to-consumer website.

Yadea has been ranked as the top manufacturer of electric bicycles and launched scooters for the past five years. They're known for their commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, and strive to provide reliable, affordable, and convenient transportation solutions for customers worldwide.

Yadea's DTC website will showcase a broad selection of electric bicycles and scooters. The launch will unveil four sought-after models, including popular electric scooters and ebikes. Yadea's products boast superior performance, safety, and comfort, with features like extended battery life, advanced motor technology, and ergonomic designs that ensure a pleasurable riding experience.

Full details, specs and images can be accessed via the media kit here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1flzFYuI_rrUtyoIUNbcuvO0R7mYYU-_1?usp=share_link

Yadea's move towards a DTC business model comes at a time when consumers are increasingly turning to online shopping for their transportation needs. According to Statista, the global e-commerce market is expected to reach $4.9 trillion by 2025. By offering its innovative solutions directly to consumers, Yadea is well-positioned to meet the needs of this growing market.

"We are excited to take this step towards a more direct relationship with our customers," said the spokesperson. "Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for our customers, and we believe our new DTC website is a major step in that direction."

In addition to its innovative products, Yadea is committed to providing exceptional customer service through its DTC website and building a global community, getting all the customers to find the perfect electric bike or scooter for their needs and make the most of their experience.

Yadea's DTC website will soon be available to customers in the North American market, with plans to expand worldwide in the near future. For more information on the DTC website, please visit https://store.yadea.com/.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in e-mobility, committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability. With a reputation for exceptional performance, safety, and comfort, Yadea's products are designed to meet the needs of today's consumers who demand reliable, convenient, and affordable transportation options.

To learn more about Yadea, please visit Yadea Global | Electrify Your Life

