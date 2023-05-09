JOAN Creative and European Wax Center Want to Wax "Every Body Smooth" in New Bold Campaign

Nation's largest franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services launches new campaign that encourages inclusivity and promotes providing services for all

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no one type of person who gets waxed, and a new campaign from European Wax Center ("EWC"), the nation's largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, and JOAN Creative, the agency best known for making legendary brands modern and modern brands legendary, invites everyone to the waxing party. The campaign, launching this month, is the first for the brand from JOAN, which was named EWC's agency of record in February 2023.

To make waxing more inclusive, JOAN and EWC are debuting "Every Body Smooth," to show the world that everyone deserves a consistent, quality waxing experience from the experts at European Wax Center.

"As the industry leader in out-of-home waxing, we are thrilled to partner with JOAN to drive home the message that 'every body' is welcome at EWC," said David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "With nearly 1,000 centers across the country and our long-standing commitment to expertise, efficiency, efficacy, and cleanliness, we are the only brand uniquely positioned to service all guests and deliver on 'Every Body Smooth.'"

Taking a cue from the fashion world, with which the customer base resonates, and featuring a fun, playful, and bold look and tone, JOAN elevates EWC's universal appeal with an exciting and captivating multimedia campaign. The campaign will appear in film, digital, social, and print, and showcase JOAN's new "tri-strip" visual device, which creates an iconic, ever-changing photographic approach to the marketing creative. Inspired by mix-and-match character books, the tri-strips are made up of all kinds of different people and beautiful skin, continually swapping out and coming together to highlight all of the guests EWC can serve.

"Feeling smooth is different for everybody, and every body, and that's what we love about this work," said Lauren Costa, Executive Creative Director, JOAN. "It feels like a party everyone's invited to. Which is how waxing should feel. Not intimidating, but welcoming and fun."

The launch film delivers the message with an upbeat and energetic music track by YACHT. The 30-second spot opens with a bodybuilder flexing and then immediately begins mixing and matching images of beautiful skin belonging to people of different ethnicities, sizes, body types, skin colors, and genders. Shot by Emmie America, athletes, beachgoers, homebodies, fashionistas, and others are shown in their unique environments.

And, to include even more people in the campaign, EWC will be offering an opportunity for real guests to win a chance to be a part of future campaign elements.

"Building on EWC's incredible brand, JOAN is transforming EWC into a Modern Legend," said Lisa Clunie, CEO, JOAN. "Using our Growth Wheel, we designed a comprehensive, full-funnel approach to their communications. We are so excited to debut this new strategy with this innovative, exciting campaign."

ABOUT JOAN

JOAN is a globally recognized and culturally obsessed agency known for its work with clients like Facebook, Google, and Virgin, as well as Keds, Brawny, and more. Rebellious in spirit yet exacting in action, JOAN uses highly defined strategic insights to create culturally savvy brand communications that speak directly to today's consumers – with work that reflects the agency's core philosophy of making legendary brands modern and modern brands legendary. JOAN's journalistic approach to strategic insights, combined with its creative excellence, rigorous research techniques, vast digital learnings and unique business model, allows the delivery of exceptional results for every client. The agency also has a deep-rooted commitment to improving the world around them which is reflected in the Joan Foundation for Diversity, an organization that seeks to find and inspire brilliant people from all walks of life to join the industry. JOAN has been named Adweek's Small Agency of the Year, Campaign's Independent Agency of the Year, and an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year, among other honors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

European Wax Center, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/European Wax Center) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE European Wax Center