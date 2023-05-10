Dreamday Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Company culture reigns supreme at the first-of-its-kind Performance PR agency

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday , the trailblazing and award-winning Performance PR agency, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating an exceptional workplace and company culture. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Dreamday (PRNewswire)

Dreamday is a first-of-its-kind 'Performance PR' agency at the intersection of affiliate marketing and commerce PR that is driving industry-wide discussion around data-driven PR. The company's innovative approach generates a large number of high-quality press hits while leveraging data to optimize relationships, inform pitching strategies, and deliver measurable results for clients like Fly by Jing, Brightland, Girlfriend Collective, Our Place, and more. Dreamday has doubled press hits and affiliate revenue for clients YoY since inception.

With a people-first approach, Dreamday prioritizes virtual and in-person team bonding experiences, even as a remote team. The company offers extensive benefits including paid health, 401(k) matching, paid parental leave, performance bonuses, performance review, unlimited vacation policy, summer Fridays, and more. To date, Dreamday has not had an employee leave the company, a fact that is attributed to an amazing culture. Dreamday is a transparent and welcoming company that prides itself on creating a compassionate and inclusive workplace. The company focuses on all aspects of an employee's experience.

"After 4 years of building Dreamday, being recognized for creating and fostering a supportive, empathetic, passionate, and collaborative culture for our team to truly perform their best work is an honor," says Dreamday Founder and CEO, Lauren Kleinman. "We've crystallized Dreamday's mission to trailblaze Performance PR while servicing our highly-selective roster of editorially-adored challenger brands, making Dreamday a highlight of our employees' careers."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Dreamday

Dreamday is a first-of-its-kind performance PR agency sitting at the intersection of commerce and consumer-based PR and affiliate marketing focused on top-tier publishers. Dreamday works with category-defining DTC brands to drive awareness and revenue through premium content for clients. As a trusted extension of brands' marketing teams, Dreamday secures high-converting and premium PR placements that amplify brand voice while consistently driving awareness and revenue as part of one synergistic approach. For more information on Dreamday, visit https://www.dreamday.la/ or visit the company on Instagram @dreamday.la.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreamday