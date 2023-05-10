G-SHOCK RESURFACES THE 2000 FROGMAN WITH NEW GW8230NT TIMEPIECE

The newest FROGMAN gives a nostalgic nod to the second-generation DW-8200 model with an all-new, all-red 30th-anniversary design

DOVER, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the launch of its latest addition to the iconic FROGMAN line - the GW8230NT-4. This is the Second commemorative model continuing the celebration and evolution around 30 years of FROGMAN diver's watches that first made a splash in 1993 and pays tribute to the 2nd Generation Frogman DW8200NT that made its debut in 2000.

Sporting a vivid red hue, the GW8230NT-4 was crafted using state-of-the-art technologies to aesthetically reproduce everything from the distinctive asymmetric case to the dial component. Combining old and the new, the GW8230NT-4 was upgraded for today's wearer by including Tough Solar charging, which converts sunlight into energy, reducing the need for battery replacements. In addition, the bezel and band of the watch are made with bio-based resins produced using renewable organic resources, making it eco-friendly and reducing its ecological footprint. The watch also gets an upgrade from an EL Backlight to a Super-Illuminator which is a high-brightness LED light for readability in dark conditions.

The iconic diving frog logo familiar to FROGMAN fans appears within the LCD when the LED backlight is activated and is also engraved on the case back, along with the word "30th" to commemorate the anniversary of the FROGMAN. Including the series key features like ISO 200-meter water resistance, Tide & Moon graphs, Dive/Log data, and a comfortable band to fit easily around the wrist or sleeve of a wetsuit, tide, making it perfect for tracking diving session logs through the CASIO WATCHES app, and much more.

Known for its overall durability, reliability, and unique design, the new anniversary model is no exception and is sure to become a favorite among divers, collectors, and watch enthusiasts.

This watch also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

ISO 200M Water Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown Timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Dual Time (300 city capability with CASIO Watches app)

1 Daily Alarm

Date/Day Display

Dive Functions (dive time, surface interval)

Log Data (dive start date and time, dive time)

Tide Graph

Smartphone Link

The G-SHOCK GW8230NT-4 is available now for $620 at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low-temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

