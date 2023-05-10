Stellantis Executives Receive Equity Honors Awards From the National Minority Supplier Development Council

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis North America COO Mark Stewart and Vice President – Diversity, Inclusion & Engagement Lottie Holland were presented with Equity Honors Awards by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). These awards are given to corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers as true leaders of economic equity and minority business integration. (PRNewswire)

Stellantis North America executives honored in two of seven award categories – Chief Operating Officer of the Year and Chief Diversity Officer of the Year

Award demonstrates company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

Company has purchased $100 billion from minority-owned suppliers since 1983

Stellantis achieves significant rankings from DiversityInc: No. 30 of Top 50 Companies for Diversity, No. 2 for Supplier Diversity and No. 17 of Top Companies for Black Executives

Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mark Stewart and Vice President – Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement & EEO Compliance Lottie Holland were each presented with Equity Honors Awards by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). These awards are given to corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers as true leaders of economic equity and minority business integration.

Stewart received the Chief Operating Officer of the Year award and Holland received the Chief Diversity Officer of the Year award at a ceremony in Miami on May 9.

"This is an incredible honor, one I share with our entire team at Stellantis," said Stewart. "Our long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion is a business imperative that has shaped our company's purpose – powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves. We see our role as a catalyst for change by creating opportunities that enable diverse businesses to grow and develop. As a community of minority business advocates, we must continue to challenge ourselves to set even higher standards."

"At Stellantis, we believe we are more than an automotive company," said Holland. "We are a source of economic empowerment for people and communities that have not participated fully in our economy or that have been denied economic justice. We believe by embracing and empowering individuals from different backgrounds, we can foster innovation and creativity, build stronger relationships with our customers and suppliers, and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all of us."

Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers and, in 2022, spent nearly $8 billion in North America with this same group of suppliers. In 2022, Stellantis increased the diversity of its salaried U.S. workforce by 58%, including a 27% increase in gender diversity and a 39% increase in ethnic diversity.

Additionally, Stellantis launched two innovative supplier development programs – MentorWE and the National Black Supplier Development Program – for women- and Black-owned suppliers, respectively, to prepare them for future contracting and procurement opportunities.

Earlier this month, Stellantis was recognized by DiversityInc for its tireless efforts and commitment to diversity, ranking No. 30 on the publication's prestigious list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S., No. 2 on the Supplier Diversity specialty list, moving up from No. 3 in 2022, and No. 17 of Top Companies for Black Executives.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

