Healthcare Predictions to Be Revisited by Sage, guest Forrester During Net at Work Webinar

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a top technology advisor to small-to-medium sized healthcare organizations, announces an informational webinar will be held live on May 18 at 2 p.m. EST. The event, "The Year in Progress for Healthcare," will include experts from Net at Work and Sage Intacct alongside featured speaker, Forrester Senior Analyst Shannon Germain.

Last year, guest experts from Forrester and Sage made industry predictions about new developments and trends and their potential impact on providers and facilities. It was reported to be the second-best year for consolidation and growth opportunities on record, while the COVID-19 pandemic brought about new home care and virtual care options as well as an industry fallout of the public "trusted category." As the halfway point in the year nears, those projections will be revisited with recommendations to place practitioners in a strong position for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

"While the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimated that U.S. national healthcare expenditure reached $4.1 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, the market is rife with continued economic uncertainty, breakneck speed of technological development, supply chain issues and a changing landscape," says Tom Thornton, Healthcare Practice Director at Net at Work and a featured panelist. "How medical facilities react to these changes can mean the difference between achieving new levels of success or becoming a statistic."

A member of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), Net at Work consults ambulatory care and long-term care facilities on a variety of cloud, digital business applications and fractional CIO and managed IT services, helping to diagnose and treat the technological deficiencies that may prevent providers from competing effectively in today's digital economy.

Healthcare leaders, practitioners and administrators are invited to register for this complimentary webinar at www.netatwork.com/livewebinars.

ABOUT NET AT WORK

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors to thousands of small and mid-sized businesses. The award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of technology, expertise and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative effects of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HRIS and/or CRM, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms (DOPs) that provide comprehensive application support for greater agility and operational efficiency and innovation to streamline the physical and digital experience. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

