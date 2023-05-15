ACE HARDWARE HONORS FALLEN HEROES WITH 1 MILLION AMERICAN FLAGS

Ace Works with the VFW to Give Away 1 Million American Flags for Memorial Day Tributes

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware is collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) once again this year to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by giving away 1 million American flags nationwide on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Consumers who visit a participating Ace store on May 27th will receive a free 8" x 12" American flag.* A second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veterans' graves this Memorial Day.

"Ace is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to distribute flags to our customers and to the VFW to help honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware. "With Ace stores easily accessible to millions of Americans, we wanted to step up and provide a way for our customers, and our store owners and associates, to pay tribute to our military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

"Memorial Day reminds us of the true cost of freedom, and while we as a nation mourn the loss of our brave and patriotic heroes, we vow to never forget their sacrifice and remain forever grateful to them," said VFW National Commander Tim Borland. "We are proud to work alongside patriotic and compassionate companies like Ace Hardware to help ensure our fallen service members are never forgotten."

Last year, over 500,000 American flags were given away to customers at Ace stores nationwide. In addition, Ace sent 595,000 flags to more than 1,800 VFW Posts for placement on veterans' graves.

"The American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware's long history of supporting veterans nationwide," added Lefko. "Ace's very name is a commemoration of the "flying aces," the courageous fighter pilots from World War I. Ace's patriotism continues through the support of its veteran retailers, and the sincere appreciation for all the veterans and active-duty military who work in Ace stores, distribution centers, and its corporate offices."

*Flags will be available at participating Ace stores while quantities last. Limit one 8" x 12" flag per customer. No purchase necessary.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Santa Catarina, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With approximately 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information, or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

