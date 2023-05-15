Books-A-Million Announces Internationally Bestselling Author Christopher Paolini as Official Ambassador for Kids' Summer Reading Adventure Program

Paolini offers award-winning inspiration to kids and celebrates Summer Reading Adventure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million announced today that internationally bestselling author Christopher Paolini is the official ambassador of the 2023 Kids' Summer Reading Adventure program, which kicks off on May 15, 2023. Summer Reading Adventure sparks curiosity within young readers, exposes them to different reading contexts and titles, and encourages them to continue to grow their reading skills over the summer.

"Reading is the closest thing we have to true magic. It lets us share in the thoughts and feelings of other humans, benefit from the accumulated wisdom of our species, and experience adventures that have no equal in reality. So please, BAM customers, join me in celebrating the BAM Summer Reading Adventure," says Christopher Paolini.

Participants will choose four books or more from the Summer Reading Adventure section in stores, or at Booksamillion.com, where they will find a wide range of books to choose from. After reading each book, they will write about them in their Summer Reading Adventure journal. This writing portion of the program encourages kids to express themselves and develop their own creative voice.

No summer reading program is complete without a prize! Once kids finish the challenge, they can show their completed journal to an associate at any Books-A-Million or 2nd & Charles store and be rewarded with an Eragon water bottle (while supplies last).

"Summer Reading Adventure is a customer favorite at Books-A-Million because it encourages kids to maintain and grow their love of reading during the summer, while providing parents with peace of mind that their children are continuing to learn," said Sandra Wilson, Vice President of Merchandising, Children's Books, at Books-A-Million. "We're excited to have Christopher Paolini as our Summer Reading Ambassador, and we encourage all young readers to get started on their Summer Reading Adventure soon to experience the joy of reading and earn their reward."

In addition to the Summer Reading Adventure program, Books-A-Million will have special promotions throughout the summer on favorite kids' books, both online and in stores. New titles will be introduced throughout the summer, including recent bestsellers and timeless favorites.

For further information on summer reading at Books-A-Million, customers can visit BooksAMillion.com/SummerAdventure.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles, and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than two hundred locations in thirty-two states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaires Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

Click here to find your nearest Books-A-Million store, and follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christopher Paolini is the creator of the World of Eragon and the Fractalverse. His blockbuster series The Inheritance Cycle (Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, Inheritance) has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. First published at nineteen, he is the holder of the Guinness World Record for youngest author of a bestselling series. Paolini is also the author of two adult science fiction novels, To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Tor) and Fractal Noise (Tor, May 2023). Christopher makes his home in Paradise Valley, Montana, where he continues to write stories and ask questions.

Find out more about Christopher and all things Inheritance Cycle on social media and at paolini.net.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

mcdanielo@booksamillion.com

