Boston Scientific to Participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

The replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

