isolved Named a Strong Performer for Human Capital Management Suites by Independent Research Firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved announced today that Forrester Research has named the company a Strong Performer in its debut within "The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management, Q2 2023," written by principal analyst Greg Pidgeon with James McQuivey, Sarah Morana, and Kara Hartig, May 15, 2023.

Human resource (HR), benefits, and payroll professionals want more from the human capital management (HCM) vendors they do business with. According to a recent survey of over 500 HR leaders, 63 percent of respondents aren't happy with their current HCM solution and plan to switch this year due to service and product issues. To help business leaders select the right HCM provider for their needs, Forrester has published its 28-criterion evaluation, having identified the most significant HCM vendors.

"isolved prides itself on being a most-trusted partner for HR, benefits and payroll folks –People Heroes – to help grow their companies, careers and HCM maturity," said James Norwood, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at isolved. "We are incredibly proud to be included for the first time in this year's 'The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management, Q2 2023' and believe it is a direct reflection of the results our customers see every day when leveraging isolved People Cloud, as well as the learning and growth opportunities they access through isolved People Heroes World™."

Author Greg Pridgeon writes in the Forrester report, "HCM suite vendors continue to expand their capabilities in response to broadening needs of HR technology buyers." isolved's survey of 500-plus HR leaders validates this trend as well. Respondents noted their top expectation of an HCM provider is that the technology is a full, end-to-end platform across hiring, onboarding, engaging, benefits, payroll, offboarding and more. Their second top expectation? Being able to grow with their HCM platform such as adding on new features and functions as they grow in their HCM maturity.

People Heroes World, unique to isolved, helps customers to not only fully understand the software and services they have with isolved – including the ability to gain an isolved certification and ask questions of fellow customers – but also maximizes their investment and industry connections. It's why isolved is, Where People Heroes Grow™.

"It doesn't surprise me that isolved debuted in this report as a Strong Performer," said Lisa Corrigan, HR at Mountainview Nursing Home. "The technology is incredibly intelligent yet accessible and the service and support is second to none. I take advantage of the learning opportunities every day and truly know isolved is a partner in our growth, whatever stage we're in."

Access "The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management, Q2 2023" here and the third-annual survey of over 500 HR leaders, here.

