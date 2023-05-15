NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP AIMS TO TARGET ANTI-BULLYING WITH NEW 'GAME OUT LOUD' PRIDE CAMPAIGN

Digitally-native beauty brand continues to advocate for LGBTQIA+ community by creating safe spaces online and offline

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup today announced the launch of the 'Game Out Loud' pride campaign, bringing awareness to anti-LGBTQIA+ bullying in the online gaming world. Nearly 90 percent of LGBTQIA+ gamers have been harassed about their identities online. With the launch of the 'Game Out Loud' campaign, the brand aims to target hate by creating safe spaces both in the metaverse and in real life. NYX Professional Makeup will also be advocating for LGBTQIA+ individuals by offering education and allyship training nationwide. This year's campaign imagery features five LGBTQIA+ talents who bring their passion to life through makeup artistry reflective of their favorite games.

NYX Professional Makeup launches its ‘Game Out Loud’ pride campaign to create safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and bring awareness to bullying in the online gaming world. Five LGBTQIA+ creators and gamers featured in the campaign include (L to R): Brian Diaz (he/him), Frederic Chen (he/him), Glitch (she/her), Lilly Teel (she/her), Martin Corona (he/him). (PRNewswire)

In their long-standing partnership, NYX Professional Makeup and the Los Angeles LGBT Center have come together to define a safe space as: A place free of conflict, criticism, judgment or potentially threatening actions where homophobic, transphobic, racist, and sexist put-downs and remarks will be addressed.

The brand is activating safe spaces online on Roblox, Twitch, and nyxcosmetics.com. At the House of NYX Professional Makeup in iHeartland on Roblox, the brand is set to feature an NPC (non-player character) that will ask visitors to take an allyship pledge, focused on education about safe spaces and LGBTQIA+ community allyship. After committing to the pledge, visitors will receive an ally badge for their Roblox avatar to wear around iHeartland. Active Roblox users will also experience the brand's exclusive virtual merchandise ("UGC") inspired by their years-long Proud Allies For All program.

On Twitch, NYX Professional Makeup will partner with LGBTQIA+ gamers who will host a series of live streams that will focus on education, ally messaging, and inclusivity. Allyship training and education will also be offered on nyxcosmetics.com. Offline, the brand will feature safe space activations at both WeHo Pride, June 2-4, and Twitchcon Paris, July 8-9. The brand will present interactive, immersive experiences at both events open to consumers.

NYX Professional Makeup celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community year-round through its Proud Allies for All campaign in partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Through donations, community events, volunteering, and training, the brand is committed to allyship in action. To date, NYX Professional Makeup has donated more than $500,000 to various global LGBTQIA+ organizations, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Since the partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center began, the funds have supported its youth outreach program, training allies, providing meals and services for youth experiencing homelessness, and scholarships.

"Our longstanding allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community is a major pillar of our brand values," said Nicolas Vissat, Assistant Vice President, US Marketing at NYX Professional Makeup. "NYX Professional Makeup stands for artistry for all, and proudly advocates for the community's freedom of expression online and offline."

To learn more about 'Game Out Loud' and the brand's year-long Proud Allies for All initiative, visit nyxcosmetics.com/pride.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. We are an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world; a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.

NYX Professional Makeup ‘Game Out Loud’ pride campaign features content creator and gamer, Lilly Teel in a makeup artistry look inspired by her favorite game to stream alongside her personal avatar. (PRNewswire)

The House of NYX Professional Makeup in iHeartLand on Roblox - one of the online safe spaces the brand has created – will feature an allyship pledge focused on LGBTQIA+ education. Exclusive virtual merchandise inspired by the Proud Allies For All program is also available in the House of NYX Professional Makeup. (PRNewswire)

NYX Professional Makeup will be providing the ally badge for active Roblox users who take the allyship pledge at the House of NYX Professional Makeup, an online safe space the brand has created. Allyship training developed in partnership with the LA LGBT Center will also be available to consumers on nyxcosmetics.com. (PRNewswire)

NYX Professional Makeup will be launching exclusive virtual merchandise (also known as UGC) inspired by the Proud Allies For All program, available for active Roblox users at the House of NYX Professional Makeup in iHeartLand on Roblox. (L to R: Proud Allies For All Headband, Proud Allies For All Heels, Proud Allies For All Fan, Proud Allies For All Wings). (PRNewswire)

NYX COSMETICS (PRNewsFoto/NYX Cosmetics) (PRNewsfoto/NYX Professional Makeup) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup