Regener-Eyes® Launches Exciting New Standard in Promoting Dry Eye Health and Awareness:

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes® is dedicated to the "Patient First" philosophy. By harnessing the power of social media, we are bringing innovation to the ophthalmic industry. Our new collective of like-minded and influential eye care professionals is blazing the trail on every platform, raising awareness about dry eyes. Just as social media has revolutionized other industries, it is time for the ophthalmic industry to follow suit. We are taking the traditional medical advisory board to the next level by combining social media with the expertise of top doctors and subject matter experts. Get ready to see the world through new eyes with Social-Eyes™, the latest social media initiative from Regener-Eyes® Ophthalmic Solution.

This innovative project unites a team of Eye Care Professionals on a mission to revolutionize the way people think about eye health by sharing their expert knowledge and exciting content. Social-Eyes™ is bringing together eye care professionals and social media to change the way we approach the standard of care. This allows access to cutting edge technologies as they become available.

This collaboration is unlike any other in the ophthalmic/optometric industry. It is time to take on the social media advantage by combining social media with the expertise of top doctors from across the United States. As we grow Social-Eyes™, we will continue to add more influencers to our team. You will be able to check out this dynamic team of experts and follow their social media content on https://regenereyes.regenereyes.com/social_eyes_00.

Regener-Eyes® is committed to making a real difference in the lives of patients suffering from dry eyes. By joining forces with passionate Eye Care Professionals, Regener-Eyes® hopes to spread the word about this innovative project aimed at helping those who need it most.

The team at Regener-Eyes® has been working tirelessly to create this exclusive group of Eye Care Professionals who together will work on spreading awareness for eye health. What makes Social-Eyes™ truly unique is that it is the first of its kind in the Ophthalmic Realm, and we are eager to see what impact this will launch.

Regener-Eyes® is excited to launch this new project and embark on a journey to promote eye health and awareness. From novel medical concepts to tips for maintaining healthy eyes, they are the go-to gurus for all things ocular. Follow them now and get ready to see the world in a whole new way!

Exciting news for all the eye health enthusiasts out there! Regener-Eyes® has officially unveiled its latest and greatest social media initiative known as Social-Eyes™. This fantastic project brings together the power of social media and the unwavering dedication of Eye Care Professionals to create a vibrant and engaging platform aimed at raising awareness for dry eyes. Stay tuned and keep your attention focused for all the latest Social-Eyes™ updates by following Regener-Eyes® today! Because when it comes to putting patients first and combating dryness of the eye, Regener-Eyes® delivers.

