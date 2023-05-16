Recent Survey Shows Office Managers Are Prioritizing Efficiency and Waste Reduction Despite Macro Factors

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMO®, a leading manufacturer of label makers and label printers and part of the Newell Brands portfolio of brands, surveyed* small business office managers across three markets including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany to gauge the top priorities and concerns for operations this year, as well as macro factors like economic conditions and shifting workplace demands.

DYMO ® reveals over half of small businesses mislabel documents at least occasionally and seek better organization (PRNewswire)

The survey reveals that small business office managers are most looking forward to opportunities for growth (58%), followed closely by enhancement in efficiency and processes (57%). However, despite existing challenges, such as over half (52%) of respondents reporting mislabeling orders, products or documents at least occasionally to frequently, only a quarter (25%) name maintaining an organized office as a top priority this year. While mostly out of their control, office managers cite inflation (62%), other economic issues (44%) and staffing (32%) as top concerns.

Despite ever-increasing amounts of data coupled with heightened workplace demands and environmental concerns, the three top ways small business office managers are looking to organize and streamline their processes include reducing waste (46%), reducing supply costs (45%) and optimizing productivity (38%). When it came to productivity specifically, nearly half (47%) of respondents note that a label printer getting jammed or printing inaccurate information can set them back at least several hours.

"With many macro-economic factors beyond an organization's control, small business office managers, now more than ever, are looking for ways to streamline their processes to stay on track, on time and in budget," said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director at DYMO. "As a trusted name in making mountains of data easier to navigate for the last 65 years, DYMO understands the importance – and the office products needed – for small businesses to make adjustments within their walls that can positively impact their day-to-day operations while also helping them achieve their annual goals."

How the LabelWriter 5 series can help:

The LabelWriter 5 series includes LabelWriter® 550, an easy-to-use, ink-free label printer, the LabelWriter® 550 Turbo, a high-speed printer with LAN network connectivity, and the LabelWriter® 5XL, a high-speed professional XL shipping label printer with LAN network connectivity.

Waste Reduction: Despite 75% of respondents feeling that waste reduction is a priority in their office, one-third (34%) feel that their company isn't doing enough to reduce waste. The DYMO LabelWriter 5 series is compatible with DYMO® Authentic LabelWriter® paper labels, which are made from FSC®-certified materials, label box packaging is made from 80% recycled paper, and it is virtually jam-free. Businesses can cut down on waste in a simple and effective way that brings them closer to achieving their office's sustainability goals.





Efficiency: One-third (32%) of respondents noted that their office can be better organized through labeling. When using authentic DYMO labels, the new Automatic Label Recognition™ feature touts the unique ability to detect the label size, type and color, delivering advanced reliability and making misprinting labels something of the past, further streamlining office organization and efficiency.





Automated Processes: All small business office managers agreed that efficient organization tools are important to an office, with 73% using labeling in their office at least weekly. All three devices within the LabelWriter 5 series feature a label counter that keeps track of remaining labels for users so they can focus on other aspects of their business and stock up on labels before running out.

To learn more about DYMO and the LabelWriter 5 series, please visit https://www.dymo.com/ and follow along on Instagram ( @dymolabels ).

About DYMO

DYMO offers a complete range of products for all labeling needs in the office, warehouse, worksite, home and even the classroom. From vintage embossers, traditional label makers and innovative printers, DYMO is here to simplify your tasks while helping you look more professional.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

*Survey was distributed by Momentive, Inc. from December 16, 2022 – December 22, 2022. The survey sampled 447 individuals across the United States, United Kingdom and Germany who opted into the questionnaire and identified as small business office managers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands