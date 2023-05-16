Epson Announces Availability of SureColor T-Series Wide-Format Multifunction Printers for High-Speed CAD and Graphics

New 36- and 44-Inch Multifunction Models Feature Integrated 36-Inch Wide Scanner

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to delivering the new benchmark in high-speed CAD and graphics printing, Epson today announced availability of its production-class SureColor® T-Series multifunction printers – the 36-inch SureColor T5770DM and 44-inch SureColor T7770DM. Leveraging the same innovative, compact design as their single-function counterparts, the technical multifunction printers feature an integrated 36-inch wide dual-light scanner that enables both high-speed scanning and copying for wide-format documents.

"For many technical professions, the ability to scan and share documents is essential for efficient workflow and collaboration," said Jacob Hardin, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new multifunction SureColor T-Series production models include an integrated scanner to provide the ability to professionally scan, copy and share wide-format documents, without sacrificing space. The compact design with full-front operation fits in just about any office environment and makes in-house printing cost efficient and attainable."

The SureColor T5770DM and SureColor T7770DM deliver versatile high-speed scanning at up to 10 inches per second (black-and-white) and 4.5 inches per second (color),1 with no additional footprint versus single function printers.2 Featuring a space-saving design, the scanner lid flips up when scanning and copying functions are selected and closes when finished to keep the printer's top surface flat. The scanner's dual light source reduces the appearance of wrinkles in scanned documents, and predefined modes help optimize scan quality based on image type, enhancing renderings, blueprints, inverted blueprints, and tracing paper. With integrated wireless connectivity, the printers enable users to scan a variety of file formats to USB, mobile devices, PCs, network folders, and more, and easily preview and edit scans from virtually anywhere in the home or office using the Epson Smart Panel®3 app.

Featuring industry-leading 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead technology, the SureColor T5770DM and SureColor T7770DM deliver A1/D-size prints in as fast as 16 seconds.4 The models leverage UltraChrome® XD3 six-­color inks including dedicated Red ink to produce crisp lines and vibrant branding colors for graphics, signage, blueprints, documents, and more. Additional features designed to facilitate business productivity include:

Innovative design fits almost any workflow – Unique flattop design with complete front operation, simple automatic roll loading and dual roll/take-up reel integrated

Print on a wide range of media for various applications – Print on a variety of media, including glossy, technical, bond, matte and specialty media, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick

Seamless, dual-roll productivity – Accommodate two media types or sizes, or use the second roll as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production

Easy to use and maintain – Configurable 4.3-inch touchscreen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient user self-service for long-term operation

No assembly required – Be up and printing in as little as 30 minutes

Versatile connectivity – SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi ® connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit virtually any production workflow

Adobe Embedded Print Engine – High-speed processing and PDF printing convenience powered by a powerful Adobe Embedded Print Engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs; provides up to 3x faster processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers than previous generations, with PDF RIP resolution up to 1200 dpi 5

Included Epson Software Suite and Epson Cloud Solution PORT6 help maximize productivity – Remotely manage and monitor your printer fleet from the convenience of your laptop or smart device

Pricing and Availability

The 36-inch SureColor T5770DM and 44-inch SureColor T7770DM are now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/TSeriesProduction.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Based on scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White or Color Mode.

2 When compared to the single-function SureColor T5770 and SureColor T7770 models

3 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

4 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

5 (At 600x600 dpi, 2 pass). At 300 x 300 dpi with 4 halftone layers.

6 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, Epson Smart Panel, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

