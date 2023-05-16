Lassen Peak Appoints Former London Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Graham McNulty QPM, to its Advisory Committee for the United Kingdom

Extensive 30-year policing career to assist Lassen Peak's efforts to combat knife crimes in the United Kingdom

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Graham McNulty to its Advisory Committee for the United Kingdom. Throughout his 30-year career, Mr. McNulty has been an active leader in the U.K. policing community, including holding the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Lead for Knife-Enabled Crime and Gangs. In January 2022, Mr. McNulty was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"This technology will allow police officers to stop the right people, focusing on individuals intent on causing harm."

Mr. McNulty brings a wealth of relevant experience to the Lassen Peak Advisory Committee. As Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police (aka New Scotland Yard), he served as the head of Serious and Organized Crime as well as Local Policing, leading 20,000 officers and staff across London's 32 boroughs.

Lassen Peak's Advisory Committee brings together globally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's products. Throughout the United Kingdom, Lassen Peak has been actively engaged with police forces, the U.K. Home Office, and other stakeholders to gain insight and collaboration into the application of its ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology to help combat knife crime.

Mr. McNulty states, "I have witnessed first-hand the misery caused by knife crime and the impact that it has across all our communities. I'm excited and encouraged to be a part of Lassen Peak's mission of providing a safe, accurate detection device which will provide huge assistance to frontline cops trying to take knives off our streets. This technology will allow police officers to stop the right people, focusing on those individuals intent on causing harm within our communities. Policing is a challenging profession where officers on the ground are asked to make split second judgements -- it is important we provide them with the best equipment to keep us all safe."

In early 2023, the U.K. Office for National Statistics released a special bulletin on Crime in England and Wales, reporting over 50,000 knife crimes occurring in 2022.

Lassen Peak Co-founder and CEO, Hatch Graham, states, "At a rate of roughly 1,000 knife crime offences per week, we intend to help reduce that tragic statistic by providing a safe, efficient technology for police use when determining whether unlawfully carried weapons exist, prior to a violent crime being committed. We're excited to receive Graham's expert advice as we address social, regulatory, and operational criteria and impact."

Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

