Mercuryo Partners with Haru Invest to Offer Exclusive Fiat-to-Crypto Gateway

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru Invest, a leading digital asset management platform, and Mercuryo, a fast-growing fiat-to-crypto payment infrastructure, have announced a partnership to integrate Mercuryo's on- and off-ramp services into the Haru Invest platform. The integration will enable Haru Invest users to easily access cryptocurrencies using fiat.

Through the partnership, Haru Invest clients will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly from their accounts using Mercuryo's exclusive fiat-to-crypto gateway. The company leverages user-friendly identity verification and regulatory compliance, making onboarding and KYC/AML checks efficient and effortless. This, in turn, enables Haru Invest to increase the speed and reduce the friction of onboarding.

"Mercuryo represents an ideal partner for Haru Invest, which has expanded further into the European market via our recent VASP license in Lithuania. Now we will combine Mercuryo's infrastructure with our digital asset investment tools, enabling European investors to on/off-ramp crypto easily and securely from fiat. As we turn to new markets, partnerships with well-established infrastructure platforms like Mercuryo will be critical to bringing crypto to the global masses." – Sooyeon Kim, Head of Product at Haru Invest

"Our partnership with Haru Invest simplifies onboarding for their users in Europe and Asia, as well as opens up an opportunity for millions of people to diversify investments. This partnership aligns with our shared commitment to innovation and user experience, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with crypto." – Aviessa Khoo, Executive Director of Sales at Mercuryo.

About Haru Invest:

Haru Invest, a subsidiary of Block Crafters, is a successful CeFi digital asset investment platform that built a secure bridge between crypto investment services, decentralized, and traditional finance, with $2.27 billion in total transaction volume. With users in over 140 countries, Haru Invest is committed to educating and guiding crypto owners at all levels to achieve stable and profitable digital asset investment goals.

About Mercuryo:

Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, reinventing the ease of making payments by providing businesses from both fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services and products, accessible through single API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has been developing a holistic fintech platform with a wide array of products, and secured partnerships with over 200 crypto companies.

View original content:

SOURCE Mercuryo