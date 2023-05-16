Shorla Oncology & EVERSANA Announce Commercial Launch of Recent FDA-Approved Nelarabine Injection for the Treatment of T-cell Leukemia Across the United States

Nelarabine Injection ensures access to a treatment that historically has been in shortage

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorla Oncology ('Shorla'), a U.S.-Ireland pharmaceutical company, and EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the life science industry, today announced the commercial launch of the company's oncology drug, Nelarabine Injection, for the treatment of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) and T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (T-LBL) in adult and pediatric patients aged one year and older whose disease has not responded to or has relapsed following treatment with at least two chemotherapy regimens.

EVERSANA and Shorla Oncology today announced the commercial launch of the oncology drug, Nelarabine Injection, for the treatment of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) and T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (T-LBL) in adult and pediatric patients aged one year and older whose disease has not responded to or has relapsed following treatment with at least two chemotherapy regimens. (PRNewswire)

Nelarabine Injection, which received FDA approval in March of 2023, is now available for order through major wholesalers and specialty distribution partners. The new therapy provides patients with an alternative to a product that has historically been in shortage for the treatment of T-cell leukemia, an aggressive blood and bone marrow cancer that progresses quickly. While most leukemias target older people, T-cell leukemia is most common among children. This marks the first product approved in the U.S. market for Shorla.

"Patients are directly affected by therapy shortages. Our team is proud that Nelarabine Injection is now available across the United States for clinicians to prescribe as a new treatment option to help patients, particularly children, in their battle against leukemia," said Sharon Cunningham, CEO and Co-founder of Shorla Oncology. "We look forward to helping educate both the clinical and patient communities on this new therapy."

Shorla Oncology selected EVERSANA to support the commercialization launch for the therapy in 2021. EVERSANA will provide comprehensive launch support including field deployment sales and training solutions, medical information, pharmacovigilance and quality services, revenue management, agency solutions, 3PL channel and trade relations support.

"What a milestone for the Shorla Oncology team to officially have this new treatment option available to the oncology community across the U.S.," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We're honored to provide the full depth of our commercialization solutions to ensure a successful launch and look forward to helping the Shorla team bring this and future therapies to the U.S. and patients in need."

Founded in Ireland, Shorla specializes in developing innovative oncology drugs, with a focus on orphan and pediatric cancers. With strong support from scientists and clinicians, plus an extensive industry network, including key opinion leaders from top leading hospitals such as The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), the company has an advanced pipeline of oncology therapies to treat a number of unmet patient needs.

Important Safety Information

Nelarabine Injection is indicated for the treatment of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) and T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (T-LBL) in adult and pediatric patients aged one year and older whose disease has not responded to or has relapsed following treatment with at least two chemotherapy regimens.

For Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning please visit https://shorlaoncology.com/product/nelarabine-injection/.

About Shorla Oncology

Established in 2018 by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, Shorla Oncology is a privately held, Ireland- and U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company with an advanced pipeline of innovative oncology drugs for women's, orphan and pediatric cancers. The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or inadequate for the target population. Shorla's growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care. For further information, please visit www.shorlaoncology.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 670 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

For Shorla Oncology

Rachel Ford Hutman

Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

+1-301-801-5540

For EVERSANA

Matt Braun

matt.braun@eversana.com

+1-414-975-8831

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERSANA