Winston & Strawn Adds Litigation Partner Eric L. White to Chicago Office

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that Eric Lansing White has joined the firm as a partner in the Chicago office and as a member of the Litigation Department.

Eric is an experienced trial and litigation attorney who focuses his practice on complex business disputes, mass torts, product liability, and internal investigations. He has broad experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of industries, including energy, pharmaceutical, technology, food and beverage, private equity, higher education, and health insurance.

He has successfully represented clients in all aspects of state and federal litigation, including complex eDiscovery, motion practice, fact and expert depositions, and bench and jury trials. He also leads and counsels clients in sensitive internal investigations that have included allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and employee misconduct.

Eric was named to Crain's Chicago Business' 2022 list of Notable Black Leaders and Executives; was recognized as one of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association's 2022 40 Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40; and was named in the National Bar Association's 2022 list of 40 Under 40: Nation's Best Advocates.

"Winston has a well-earned reputation as a premier litigation firm, and I am very proud to join the Chicago team," said Eric. "I look forward to leveraging my prior experience in order to provide robust counsel to Winston's impressive client base."

"Eric is an outstanding attorney and a welcome addition to our industry-leading litigation department," said Cardelle Spangler, managing partner of Winston's Chicago office. "His trial and litigation experience, familiarity with so many key industries, and internal investigations work offer our clients a multifaceted advocate who understands, and can address, their legal and business challenges."

"An accomplished litigator, Eric exemplifies the high caliber of lawyers joining our firm," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His zealous representation of clients on so many significant cases and investigations will enable Winston to continue boosting the scope and quality of legal services for which the firm is known."

